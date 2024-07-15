Adidas Unveils Region’s Largest Outlet Store

Expanded location redefines the customer experience with dynamic digital elements, customisable pieces and exclusive collections.

The Outlet Village and adidas have announced the launch of the brand’s largest outlet store in the region. adidas is introducing a more modern and technologically advanced design, offering for the first time in Dubai customised pieces, original merchandise, and exclusive in-store collections for athletes and shoppers alike.

Now spanning 1,350 square meters of retail space, adidas has created a lively experience with engaging digital elements. Fans can take off on a captivating journey through the world of adidas Originals, athleisure, and exclusive in-store collections, all available at discounted retail prices.

Along with its expanded array of products, adidas’ revamped outpost at The Outlet Village will include customisation zones where visitors can have their jerseys personalised—perfect for collectors and gift shoppers. The store employs a modern and intuitive layout to ensure an exciting and immersive shopping experience.

Known for offering a memorable shopping environment, The Outlet Village, located adjacent to Dubai Parks and Resorts, offers shoppers unbeatable discounts year-round.

The adidas outlet joins over 100 fashion and sportswear stores featuring brands from around the world, including three department stores that offer curated global brands at lower prices and much more.