Prime Day Deal: Save $60 on Amazon Cloud Cam

As one of the retail giant’s exclusive devices, Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera is 50% cheaper during the Prime Day sale. The original price of $119.98 is now reduced to $59.99.

Amazon Cloud Cam is of course Alexa enabled. Just ask Alexa to show your live feed on your Amazon Fire TV, Fire Tablet, Echo Show, or Echo Spot. Amazon Cloud Camera is one of the key components you need to turn your home into a smart home. It catches all activities as they happen in 1080p Full HD, so you can watch, download, and share the last 24 hours of motion alert video clips for free.

Only Prime Members can shop Amazon Prime Day deals. If you are not yet a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of the membership which gives you access to all of the deals and benefits of being a member. If you are not happy with the benefits, you can cancel your subscription before the thirtieth day with no questions asked.

Amazon‘s Prime Day best deals will be live only for 36 hours, so you better be quick to grab the bargains.

Amazon Prime Day Deals Already Available

In preparation for Prime Day, Amazon has already made several deals on its signature products live. Note you will need to be a Prime member to claim these early deals now:

Amazon Prime Day Best Deals

Echo (Second Generation) for $69.99 (Save $30)

Echo Dot for $29.99 (Save $20)

Echo Plus for $109.99 (Save $40)

Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99 (Save $20)

Fire 8 Tablet for $39.99 (Save $40)

Fire 10 Tablet for $89.99 (Save $60)

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $59.99 (Save $40)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $79.99 (Save $50)

All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet for $179.99 (Save $20)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $19.99 (Save $20)

Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD for $39.99 (Save $30)

Kindle 6-inch E-Reader for $49.99 (Save $30)

Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99 (save $40)

Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $40)

Blink XT 1 Camera System for $75 (save $55)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

Prime Day starts on Monday, July 16th at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET and ends on Tuesday, July 17th. It will run for 36 hours, which is six hours longer than last year’s event.