Amazon Prime Day Deals Preview: Best Bargains to Grab Instantly

Here is a heads up on which products will be worth buying instantly once the Amazon Prime Day deals go live. After a record-breaking year in 2017, Amazon has extended Prime Day an additional six hours from 30 to 36 for 2018. Now in its fourth season and despite that prices are silently rising, Amazon has created a predictable pattern on what items will be discounted and by how much.

We have been following Amazon’s seasonal sales during the past ten years and we are by now able to predict the best bargains ahead of the sale. The highlighted here Amazon Prime Day deals are linked directly to the online store and you can buy the products instantly from this post.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

Prime Day starts on Monday, July 16th at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET and ends on Tuesday, July 17th. It will run for 36 hours, which is six hours longer than last year’s event.

Only Prime Members can take part in Prime Day. If you are not currently a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial membership which gives you access to all of the deals and benefits of being a member (Amazon Prime trial link here)

Amazon Prime Day Deals Already Available

In preparation for Prime Day, Amazon has already made several deals on its signature products live. Note you will need to be a Prime member to claim these early deals now:

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Predicted Deals

Amazon is famed for repeated deals on its own products. This is not a bad thing as the deals are often excellent and the discounts are regularly best on Prime Day. Furthermore, due to this predictability, we can predict the products that will be discounted and the size of their discount.

Echo (Second Generation) for $69.99 (Save $30)

Echo Dot for $24.99 (Save $25)

Echo Plus for $109.99 (Save $40)

Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99 (Save $20)

Fire 8 Tablet for $39.99 (Save $40)

Fire 10 Tablet for $89.99 (Save $60)

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $59.99 (Save $40)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $79.99 (Save $50)

All-New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet for $179.99 (Save $20)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $19.99 (Save $20)

Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD for $39.99 (Save $30)

Kindle 6-inch E-Reader for $49.99 (Save $30)

Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99 (save $40)

Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $40)

Blink XT 1 Camera System for $75 (save $55)

It is also worth pointing out Amazon always has several eye-catching HDTV discounts every Prime Day. These are only announced at the last minute and often involve not that popular brands, so be sure to do your research before hitting the buy button. That said, these are the deals Amazon has repeatedly delivered in previous Prime Days:

32-inch HDTV for $75

40-inch HDTV for $120

Xbox One X and PS4 Pro Bundles start at $50 Off

As Amazon Prime Day deals are already pouring out, we will be live-blogging all of the top tech items and comparing them to pricing from last year.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 – Shopping Tips

Install the Amazon App – hot deals sell out quickly, so you need to be prepared. The Amazon app allows you to view and receive alerts for upcoming deals so you don’t miss out on most popular items.

Make Sure Your Account is in Good Standing – In addition to having a current and valid Prime account, ensure your personal and payment information is accurate. Time is of the essence for some of the most popular deals, so you need to be able to complete your order quickly.

Remember to sleep – Prime Day will again span two days this year. That means you should be ready at 3pm EST on Monday, July 16th, but you can probably relax during the overnight hours from Monday to Tuesday as historically the most popular and limited-quantity deals are unlikely to go live during that time.

Consider ‘Black Friday in July’ Sales from rivals – Macy’s, Target or Nordstrom and others are having Prime Day sales of their own on tech items, and some of the discounts may be better than what Amazon Prime Deals.

This preview primarily focuses on Amazon’s devices because of their predictability, but many more will go live from third parties throughout the Prime Day sales. We will be tracking and highlighting the best, so come back often to stay on top of all the latest Amazon Prime Day deals with our daily updates.