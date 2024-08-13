Summer Restaurant Week: Savor Dubai’s Culinary Scene at Great Prices

Sample signature dishes and exclusive set menus at over 60 of the city’s best restaurants from 23 August to 1 September.

Signature menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner ranging from AED 69 to AED 150 at leading casual eateries, homegrown concepts, and internationally acclaimed restaurants.

Discover restaurants and book now exclusively through the OpenTable website or app.

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) announces the highly anticipated return of Summer Restaurant Week, inviting everyone around the city to embark on an irresistible culinary adventure and explore gastronomic treasures at astonishingly affordable prices. Running from 23 August to 1 September, the incredibly popular 10-day long dining promotion offers friends, families, couples, and colleagues the chance to savour some of the finest flavours in the city from over 60 top dining destinations, available to exclusively book via OpenTable. For a limited time only, specially curated signature set menus for lunch and dinner, as well as select breakfast options, will offer gastronomic excellence at great value across an exceptional selection of casual eateries, homegrown concepts, and internationally acclaimed restaurants.

A highlight of this year’s action-packed DSS programme of thousands of sensational things to do in Dubai, Summer Restaurant Week is a true celebration of the city’s diverse and dynamic dining scene. The expansive list of over 60 restaurants has been carefully curated by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), with irresistible lunch deals available for AED 95 and signature dinner dishes served at AED 150. Select venues are also offering delectable breakfast menus priced at just AED 69.

Reservations for this exclusive, limited-time opportunity are subject to availability. Diners are encouraged to not miss their chance to explore the finest gastronomy at unbeatable prices, and discover and book their tables today through the OpenTable website and app. Foodies can indulge in a tapestry of flavours from around the world, crafted by renowned chefs who have made their mark on the culinary world – from Middle Eastern and European to Indian, Asian, and so much more. Participating restaurants include 11Woodfire, Arabian Tea House, Beefbar Dubai, Bistro Des Arts, Couqley French Bistro, Cucina The Palm, En Fuego, Ewaan, Noepe, Puerto 99, Republik, Reform Social & Grill, Shamiana, Thiptara, amongst several others. The full list of participating restaurants can be explored on OpenTable.

Summer Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity for foodies to discover exceptional and exciting dining experiences at pocket-friendly prices, and find out why Dubai has earned its place as a global gastronomy capital.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.

For more information on the DSS Daily Surprises, visit @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai on social media and the Dubai Summer Surprises website.