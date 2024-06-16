Dubai’s Dazzling Eid Al Adha Celebrations Start today

A jam-packed schedule of live entertainment, endless family fun, traditional feasts and exciting promotions and prizes brings Dubai together this Eid al Adha

Eid in Dubai, the eagerly awaited celebration organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), begins today to bring residents and tourists endless ways to create unforgettable memories together.

Dubai comes alive with spectacular fireworks displays, breathtaking live entertainment, exclusive mall activities and offers, exciting raffles and prizes, unbeatable hotel promotions, and unforgettable ways to enjoy Dubai’s iconic attractions.

The city lights up over Eid with stunning themed decorations to bring the beauty of the season to all 15 locations around Dubai and takes on a festive ambience to enchant residents and visitors alike.

At RIVERLAND™ Dubai, the skies come alive with two fantastic Eid fireworks shows across the 16 and 17 June at 9:15pm, alongside mesmerising daily laser shows from 16 – 18 June at 7:30pm, 8:20pm, and 9:30pm.

A spectacular schedule of live entertainment offers thrilling experiences to make every Eid celebration a memorable one, including must-see concerts at Coca Cola Arena by Amr Diab on 18 June, and Hussain Al Jassmi and Sherine Abdel Wahab on 21 June. Dubai Opera hosts the breathtaking Umm Kulthum Hologram Al Atlal on 18 June, while the Dubai World Trade Centre showcases the Moroccan Nights celebration on 17 and 18 June.

Top attractions invite everyone to create special memories during fun-filled days with exciting offers – including free entry for kids – at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Dubai Dolphinarium, Inside Burj Al Arab, The View at The Palm, Roxy Cinemas, AYA Universe, Children’s City, The Green Planet™ Dubai, Dubai Frame, and Wild Wadi Waterpark™.

Families should look out for Modesh appearances happening daily across Dubai Festival City, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Parks and Resorts™, City Centre Me’aisem, The Outlet Village, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, My City Centre Al Barsha, Festival City Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al Seef, and Circle Mall. Children can also visit Modesh World located at the Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 2 – 8.

The city’s malls are also set to welcome visitors who can enjoy spectacular family entertainment over Eid Al Adha. Visitors at City Centre Mirdif can enjoy front-row seats to the captivating Nickelodeon Rocks stage show and character meet and greet from 16 – 23 June. At Dubai Festival City Mall, the enthralling IMAGINE Show features new choreography every night at 7pm, and PLUMA Circus brings another enchanting experience for families to witness until 20 June. Mercato invites families and friends to experience captivating daily shows like Circus of Wonders, Magic Comedy Show, Fantasy Bubble Show, face painting, art and craft workshops, interactive eid party games, Balloon Blending Kids Zone, and roaming acts.

The spirit of Eid will come alive in exciting and authentic performances by a traditional Emirati band in performances happening at 4.30pm daily across the city, including Al Khawaneej Walk, Bluewaters, Circle Mall, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of Emirates, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village.

As well as family fun, shoppers can also find countless special offers in malls across Dubai, with a multitude of stores promoting amazing deals. Skywards Everyday app users can earn 50 per cent bonus Miles for all spends of AED 2,500 or more across participating shopping partners until 30 June. Dubai Shopping Malls Group is holding its annual Eid Al Adha raffle with total cash prizes of up to AED 200,000. Those who purchase the Modesh Shopping Card will be in with the chance of winning AED 300,000 in cash in the Eid Grand Prize raffle, while the Dubai Jewellery Group is bringing its highly anticipated annual draw back in which 20 lucky customers will win vouchers worth AED 5,000. To enter, shoppers just need to spend AED 1,000 or more.

For those looking to get away, there is still time for families to find the perfect staycations this Eid with unbeatable hotel deals at properties including Lapita™ Hotel Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, LEGOLAND® Hotel, Rixos Premium Dubai, Dusit Thani, Conrad Dubai, The H Hotel, Beach Walk Boutique Hotel, Beach Walk Hotel Jumeirah, Melia Desert Palm, Millennium Plaza Downtown, Grand Millennium Dubai, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City, Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai, Lemon Tree Hotel, Asiana Grand Hotel Dubai, and many more right across the city to suit every preference and price point.

For more information on Eid Al Adha in Dubai, visit @CelebrateDubai on social media channels, and the Eid in Dubai website.