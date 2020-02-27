Keyflow Hits UAE With Spectacular Launch Parties

Keyflow, the essential app for nightlife lovers looking to find the very best that Dubai and Abu Dhabi have to offer, officially launched in style and with flow, at two next-level kick-off parties, at Nikki Beach and Billionaire Mansion.

The ultimate app for nightlife lovers, Keyflow has officially landed in the UAE after hosting two unforgettable launch parties at Nikki Beach and Billionaire Mansion this past weekend, February 20th and 21st. Keyflow is the go-to digital platform that makes sure every night out is a good night – a night with flow, on your terms, without hassle. Download the app now at the Play Store or App Store and get access to Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s best nightlife options.

Wave goodbye to lining up in front of security or booking a table over the phone and let Keyflow introduce you to smoother nightlife. After downloading the app and following the simple steps to sign up, you’re ready to go out with flow. For those of you looking for the best of both worlds this weekend, why not check out our official partner Nikki Beach Dubai for the ideal day or night social options?

Nikki Beach Dubai features cutting-edge architecture and design, with the brand’s signature all white décor, tribal influences and stylish ambiance. Nikki Beach pampers its guests with extravagant and plush sunbeds, a unique menu filled with flavorful food, lavish parties, exceptional entertainment, and stunning waterfront views of the Arabian Gulf.

This urban oasis offers globally inspired cuisine, with tastes and spices representative of all the countries that Nikki Beach is located in across the world, including delicious salads, creative sushi rolls, original seafood entrees, and slow-roasted free-range rotisserie chicken. Guests are able to enjoy Nikki Beach hospitality from day to night, and other standout features of the venue include an oversized leisure pool, swim-up bar, enclosed and open cabanas, ultimate VIP cabanas and a 4-tier VIP terrace, along with other amenities.