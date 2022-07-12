Four Seasons Boasts Coveted Gastronomy Awards

Newly launched Gault&Millau UAE Guide and MICHELIN Guide Dubai highlight Four Seasons exceptional culinary offerings in Dubai with multiple awards and recognitions.

If there’s one distinctive trait that ties the city of Dubai together, it’s a shared passion for food. Gourmets from all over the world have been seduced by the dynamic destination’s incredible culinary offerings. In a proud reflection of this bustling gastronomic hotspot, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre have been awarded a series of priceless accolades from the globally-renowned restaurant guides Gault&Millau and MICHELIN Guide this summer.

“What makes Dubai’s culinary scene so unique is its diversity, which lies at the heart of the Four Seasons brand,” says Leonardo Baiocchi, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Dubai. “These latest recognitions by Gault&Millau and MICHELIN Guide are the perfect testaments to the excellence, dedication, and talent our chefs and the Four Seasons Dubai family show every day in supporting our mission to provide guests with only the most memorable and extraordinary culinary experiences Dubai has to offer.”

Best known for their expert dining reviews that highlight the brightest stars and names in the culinary world, Gault&Millau hosted their first Gala in the UAE on 14 June 2022, where the prestigious Parisian guide unveiled its winners and restaurant ratings. Nicolas Lambert, Senior Executive Pastry Chef at Four Seasons Hotels Dubai since 2020, took home the title of Pastry Chef of the Year for his beautifully executed, dreamy pastries and silky confections.

A highly-respected chef in the global pastry scene, Nicolas Lambert marked his first international success as the youngest-ever awardee to be named ‘Asia’s Best Pastry Chef’ by 50 Best in 2018. Combining the art of French pastry with truly regional flavours, his innovative desserts continue to delight guests.

In addition, the ever-lively Mina Brasserie at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre was awarded 13/20 Toque points and earned a well-deserved spot in the Gault&Millau UAE Guide. Crafted by award-winning Chef Michael Mina, and headed by Lebanese Chef Rami Nasser, this remarkable achievement marks the team’s first-ever toque rating, which is awarded to restaurants with high rankings on quality of food, service, drinks, atmosphere, and the restaurant itself.

Dominated by French classics with touches of Americana intertwined with generous servings of dishes such as the Mina Steak and Pommes Neufs, Chef Rami Nasser’s soulful expression and unique flavours are conveyed to guests through an elegant and uncompromising gourmet experience. This prized rating is a proud testament to the restaurant’s top-notch standards and unbeatable charisma.

The long-awaited debut of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2022 has cemented Dubai’s ranking as a global food destination, and offers a variety of new and glorious explorations of the city’s exceptional dining spots and superb culinary talent. The highly-respected restaurant guide proudly listed Asian-inspired fine restaurant Sea Fu at Four Seasons Resort Dubai in its Recommended Restaurants. Led by Korean Chef JoonSu Park, the sumptuous beachfront restaurant was applauded for its keen and attentive staff and vibrant seafood dishes.

With the unveiling of these outstanding recognitions from Gault&Millau and the MICHELIN Guide, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts continues to build on its strong foundation and timeless reputation in delivering exceptional offerings that demonstrate Dubai’s artistry and consistency as a rising culinary city.

