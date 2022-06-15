Experience a refined new culinary approach paired with world-class nightlife and entertainment as 53 redefines the experiential dining experience in Dubai.

53 is the highest dinner show in the GCC, located on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand Hotel on Sheik Zayed Road and it’s the brainchild of a team of industry specialists, innovators, and distinguished hospitality and event production experts, is finally opening its doors on June 15, 2022, 53 is entering the luxury-dining and experiential fun-dining scene with the focus of creating the ‘360 dining experience.’ Boasting stunning interior décor with views over the Dubai skyline from its floor-to-ceiling glass windows, inviting patrons to enjoy sundowners from an early evening that will evolve into a night to remember and a unique approach to multi-cultural and Mediterranean cuisine, 53 is set up to raise to the top as a Dubai-based luxury-dining and experiential dinner show brand.

Witnessing the rising growth in popularity of dinner shows in the region, the founders of 53 saw an opportunity to deliver something currently lacking in the current market, and experiential dinner show and cocktail bar that embraces continuity and purpose, with the ethos of the brand being the balance between the number 5 and 3.

53 creates an unforgettable experience, blending upscale dining with performing art and live entertainment, taking you through a journey throughout the evening. In an energetic culture, 53 transports guests away from the normal dining experience and allows them time to connect and engage while being entertained.

The founders have earned a reputation for developing an originality factor in their current endeavours in event production, setting up 53 to the highest standard of lights and sounds. Their unique approach created the ideal canvas to make it a culinary artist’s dream as it allowed them the freedom to showcase the upper limits of their creativity through taste, music, sound and shows.

The core of 53 stems from its identity as a native brand of the UAE, every facet of 53 evoques originality and each element has been planned to the minimal detail, from its name and company ethos to its personalized cocktail menu and integration of all elements of the venue, including the staff members as part of the show, which will flow as guests go through the journey of cocktails and dinner during the evening.

Entertainment

53 will offer a flow in the form of entertainment, starting from the cocktails, the bar, the décor, screens and the staff, the dinner shows will take place across multiple sets of elevated stages giving the opportunity to all guests to immerse in all the elements of the venue, without taking focus from the dining experience. They have created shows that will become not only 53 signatures, but a landmark in entertainment from the UAE to the world.

Dining

With innovation at the helm, 53 is to transform the dining experience with the most extraordinary culinary artists making it a union of the highest standards and a lively ambience for the adventurous diner. 53 menu takes pride in taking inspiration from all corners of the world, from the Mediterranean, Latin American flair, and Asian fusion touches.

Cocktails

With a carefully curated cocktail menu, the beverage offering of 53 is a masterpiece with a playful approach to the way, guests can order the menu by selecting each cocktail, on their personal taste or numerology knowledge. The cocktail menu has been created with organic produce and zero waste to do a part in sustainability.

Customers can look forward to an atmosphere of effortless indulgence combined with the most refined live entertainment. 53 will be a sanctuary for everyone who approaches life with a purpose and meaning, enabling them to relax, socialise, and celebrate in the most elegant environment stimulating the senses.