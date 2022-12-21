Tis the Season to be Jolly at Topgolf Dubai

Topgolf Dubai’s Christmas bells are ringing and calling groups to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Dubai’s Ultimate Entertainment Destination! With a host of activities from Christmas Brunch and Festive Parties to a New Year’s Eve Disco Party and VIP experiences, the holiday season at Topgolf Dubai promises to be a joyful experience filled with friendly play, delicious food, its very own fireworks show and unforgettable festive memories.

FESTIVE PARTIES

Timings: Monday 21st November – Saturday 24th December

Details: Get together this merry season with your mates or colleagues and celebrate the end-of-year with festivities at Topgolf Dubai. Guests looking for an intimate and lively environment can revel in 2-hours of gameplay, free-flowing beverages, and a delicious selection of festive sharing platters, paired with Christmas hats, starting from AED 289 per person.

Those seeking a buffet-style experience can indulge in the buffet package for AED 180 per person including a selection of delightful dishes and Christmas hats to mark the joyous occasion. There’s no better destination to get everyone together and get in the festive spirit.

Gameplay and beverages will be charged additionally as per the standard events package. Prices for the sharing platter package are valid for 6-42 guests only. Prices for the Buffet Package are valid for 43 guests and above.

Price: Sharing Platter Package (for 6-42 guests)

Soft Beverage Package | AED 289 per person

Sparkling Beverage Package | AED 459 per person

Inclusive of:

● 2-hours Gameplay

● Free-flowing Beverages

● A Delicious Selection of Festive Platters

● Topgolf Christmas Hats

Buffet Package | AED 180 per person (for 43 guests or more)

● Includes a selection of buffet-style dishes and Topgolf Christmas Hats

Booking: +971 (0)4 371 9999 – events@topgolfdubai.ae –

topgolfdubai.ae/festive- parties

Christmas Day Brunch

Timings: Sunday 25th December – 12 PM to 3 PM

Details: Enjoy the most wonderful time of the year at Topgolf Dubai’s Christmas Brunch! Savour this joyous occasion with complimentary mulled wine on arrival and dig into a traditional Christmas platter, bay-side, with unlimited selected beverages throughout the afternoon. Topgolf Dubai will add to the lively atmosphere with its live DJ, playing endless Christmas hits for guests to sing along to as they embrace the festive spirit. With the addition of fantastic kid’s activities and a special meet-and-greet with Santa, Christmas Day at Topgolf is an unmissable occasion for the entire family.

Price: Sparkling Grape Package, AED 499 |Soft Beverage Package, AED 329 | AED129 per child (children under 12)

Booking: +971 (0)4 371 9999 – events@topgolfdubai.ae – topgolfdubai.ae/christmas- brunch

New Year’s Eve Disco Party

Timings: Saturday 31st December – 10 PM to 1 AM

Details: Topgolf Dubai’s New Year’s Eve Disco party.

Ring in 2023 the retro way with a disco-themed party featuring a line-up of show-stopping entertainment and a mesmerizing Topgolf very own fireworks.

Dress to impress and dance the night away to Topgolf Dubai’s live DJ spinning ’70s and 80’s tunes. Partygoers will swing their clubs and indulge in delicious platters with an unlimited selection of soft or house beverages fit for a party not to be forgotten. Early bird packages start from AED 499 per person while regular packages start from AED 599 per person.

Price: Early Bird Package – Purchased Before 15th December

● House Beverage | AED 699

● Soft Beverage | AED 499

● Under 12’s | AED 229 per child



Regular Package – Purchased After 15th December

● House Beverage | AED 799

● Soft Beverage | AED 599

● Under 12’s | AED 329 per child