Hakoora Invites Diners to Savour Tempting Iftar and Suhoor this Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Hakoora, the delightful culinary destination located in Downtown Dubai, is delighted to unveil its exclusive Iftar and Suhoor menus at View by Hakoora, the enchanting outdoor haven that captivates guests with its scenic views and modern elegance. Throughout the holy month, the engaging venue welcomes diners to indulge in gastronomic excellence as it showcases two exceptional set menus tailored just for the occasion.

Iftar Set Menu

Nestled amid the picturesque surroundings of Downtown Dubai, View by Hakoora offers an extraordinary outdoor dining experience, providing guests with a harmonious blend of nature and culinary excellence. The expansive terrace, adorned with breathtaking views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, sets the stage for an unforgettable Iftar celebration under the starlit sky.

To commence this epicure’s dream, guests will be welcomed with a refreshing array of dates and signature drinks, including Ayran, Tamarind, and Jallab, setting the tone for the evening ahead. The culinary adventure continues with heartwarming Lentil Soup, before an assortment of Cold Appetisers featuring Lebanese bread, Classic Hummus, Muhammara, Eggplant Mutabal, and Beetroot Salad adorn the table.

The journey into Hakoora’s Iftar experience reaches new heights with the Hot Appetisers, which boast a medley of flavours such as Fatteh Hummus, Parmesan & Garlic Chicken Lollipops, and Mixed Mini Fatayer. Guests are then invited to select from one of the delectable mains, including Seabass Sayadieh or Lamb Kabsa, each promising a burst of authenticity.

The culinary indulgence concludes on a sweet note with a tempting Dessert Platter featuring Knafeh, Strawberry Macarons, and Luqaimat, offering a delightful symphony of flavours to end the meal.

Priced at AED140 per person, Hakoora’s Ramadan Iftar set menu is an invitation to savour the unique spirit of Ramadan in a sophisticated and inviting outdoor setting. This exclusive experience is available throughout the holy month, with reservations now open for those seeking to create cherished memories with family and friends.

For reservations and more information, please call or WhatsApp on +971 52 384 7320.

When: Available from sunset to 9:00 PM

Offer: Iftar set menu featuring soups, appetisers, mains, and desserts

Price: AED140 per person

Suhoor Set Menu

Continuing its commitment to culinary excellence, View by Hakoora will be hosting a daily Suhoor experience, inviting guests to revel in a tantalising set menu priced at AED119 per person. Every day throughout Ramadan, from 9pm to 2 am, diners can immerse themselves in the enchanting outdoor ambience, enjoying panoramic views of the iconic Burj Khalifa while savouring a tempting array of culinary delights.

The Suhoor set menu boasts a delectable selection including creamy mushroom soup, a myriad of hot and cold mezze including watermelon salad, a variety of hummus platters, mixed vegetable plates with labneh, chicken croquettes, special lamb hummus, and crispy squid. Complementing these savoury bites is a delightful dessert platter featuring indulgent creations such as luqaimat, knafeh, and opera chocolate cake. Promising a memorable Suhoor experience that is perfectly infused with the spirit of Ramadan, View by Hakoora is the ideal setting to create cherished moments with family and friends during the holy month.

When: Available from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM

Offer: Suhoor set menu featuring soup, hot and cold mezze, and desserts

Price: AED119 per person