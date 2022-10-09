In its efforts to act responsibly towards its surrounding environment and to offer guests unmatched experiences, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray launches a holistic dining approach, Arcadia

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, a member of Jumeirah Group, announced today the launch of Arcadia, a unique and interactive experience hosting its urban hydroponic farm and a new dining concept with an array of culinary experiences for food lovers.

Set amidst lush greenery and organic herb garden beds, Arcadia will feature an outdoor country style kitchen with a long dining table offering delectable healthy salads and barbecue grills. Guests can expect the most innovative gastronomic affairs including Chef’s table, cooking classes, bespoke dishes and signature menus from our culinary connoisseurs. Additionally private romantic dinners with “Dine under the stars” concept, for guests to celebrate special moments, as couples or with family, will be organised along with many other upcoming thrilling activities.

To engage guests in responsible food sourcing, fresh produce will be offered through Arcadia’s recently launched urban hydroponic farm. Hosted by Arcadia, the hydroponic farm comes as a step to reinforce Jumeirah Zabeel Saray’s commitment towards a sustainable future, while adopting a greener approach to local food production. With a total of 55 square meters and an expected harvest of 250 kg per month, including more than 30 varieties of leafy greens and herbs, guests will receive the tastiest and freshest produce served directly to their table at all of the resort’s signature restaurants.

Mark Hehir, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray GM, said: “Our goal, at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, is to offer our guests unmatched experiences while at the same time utilise precious resources as responsibly as possible. Being amongst the leaders in the UAE to implement the concept, Arcadia is for people who cherish nature and good food while at the same time care about their environment. We’re happy to have launched our own Hydroponic farm onsite as it will allow us to minimise waste and ensure a greener and responsible sourcing for organic produce, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future for the industry. Additionally, growing produce on property will open up the opportunity to inform and engage guests in responsible production and consumption, while also bringing a new dimension to our culinary offering”.

Hydroponic production represents a new wave in agriculture as it enables a more sustainable method of sourcing ingredients. With a proven provenance, the new system ensures consistent quality all year long since it is not dependent on nature’s extreme weather conditions. Additionally, it helps reduce water consumption by up to 90%, as no soil is required for farming, while further reducing the carbon footprint created by traditional transportation methods used for distribution. This allows shorter window from harvest to consumption and more fresh produce with higher nutritional value and a flavoursome taste.

To enhance guests’ experiences and leveraging on the new farm, Arcadia will offer innovative fresh salads served along with delicious barbecue grills, with the highest quality meat cuts sourced from all around the world, and exotic refreshing drinks. Live cooking classes and private events will be organised for couples and families. The opening of Arcadia by mid-October, will bring a new addition to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray’s signature dining experiences.

Stay connected via our social media channels and do not forget to tag us in your posts #TimeExceptionallyWellSpent