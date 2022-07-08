Bringing you six of the venues newly featured on the Michelin Guide, More Cravings by Marriott BonvoyTM App is giving users an exclusive chance to experience quality dining options and avail of an array of 2 for 1 offers.

More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy, your one-stop destination to discover a world of culinary inspiration and rich rewards, is proud to bring you Michelin Guide featured restaurants and the newest recipient of the Michelin Star on their unrivaled and free-to-download app. A single app to dine and save across over 300 restaurants and lounges in the UAE, More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy gives you an unmissable range of choices, including the newest superb Michelin Star quality dining options, with six featured restaurants on the Michelin Guide now available through the app.

Imagine sitting down at some of the finest eateries in the world and getting exclusive discounts through an app that’s free to download. Does it get any better than this? More Cravings by Marriott Bonvoy gives you just that luxury. Users of the app can access the most unbeatable offers at restaurants and lounges throughout the UAE for free. Dine like a celebrity but without the celebrity bill with their excellent two-for-one offers and exciting partner promotions while earning and redeeming points at participating restaurants and lounges.

Experience the epitome of Mediterranean dining at Bleu Blanc, Indian dining re-imagined at Indya by Vineet, extraordinary European gastronomy at Rhodes W1, an adrenaline-fueled Japanese cuisine with a Korean twist at Akira Back or live La Dolce Vita at Torno Subito. All these incredible Michelin Guide featured restaurants allow guests to enjoy them for less with offers like two-for-one and discounts on overall spending through the More Cravings app. What’s more, the fantastic Torno Subito has also just been awarded their first Michelin Star in the most recent Michelin Guide event.

This interactive app aims to not only give you discounts on the best dining outlets in the country but aspires to make finding the ideal restaurant an exciting and entertaining activity. As many UAE restaurant-goers know, numerous apps offer deals, which can often grow confusing and tiresome, but the app will counteract this. More Cravings is your perfect solution to all pre-dining needs, including menu availability and table reservations. Additionally, the app hosts an extensive list of 15 dietary categories, including kosher, dairy-free, gluten-free, and more, to ensure that choosing an ideal meal that fits every craving becomes easier.

Take your dining experience to the next level with More Cravings, some of the fantastic restaurants that featured on the Michelin Guide, and Torno Subito, the newest recipient of a Michelin Star, now available through the app.

Find below some of the signature offers available on the app:

Bleu Blanc, The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai 2 for 1 on Main Courses

2 for 1 on Beverages

Rhodes W1, Grosvenor House, Dubai 2 for 1 on Main Course

2 for 1 on Themed Night Soft Beverage Package