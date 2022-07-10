Gilt Set to Host World-Renowned ‘The Clumsies’ Co-Owner for One Night Only

Glittering on the 27th floor soaring above the clouds, Gilt will host guest Co-Owner & Bartender Vasilis Kyritis, from the world-renowned The Clumsies in Athens, Greece on Wednesday 6th July.

Contemporary cocktail bar, Gilt, located in the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, continues to elevate its dedication to the craft of mixology by bringing the internationally acclaimed Vasilis Kyritis for a memorable takeover experience. Co-Owner and Bartender from the award-winning bar located in Athens, The Clumsies is globally recognised being ranked fourth in the 2021 World’s Best 50 Bar Awards.

Celebrating the launch of Three Cents Soda in the UAE on Wednesday 6th July, guests are invited to discover an exclusive series of innovative cocktails created in partnership with Head Bartender, Thibault Méquignon. The mixology masters take their place behind the bar to shake up a menu of four unique cocktails including the P.Star Spritz with vodka, P.Star Cordial and Three Cents Soda Water, the Paloma mixed with tequila, Lemon Cordial and Three Cents Grapefruit Soda, an Updated Gin & Tonic served with Lemon Cordial and Three Cents Tonic Water and lastly the Everleaf Spritz with Everleaf Forest, Peach Shrub and Three Cents Soda Zero Sugar.

The regular cocktail menu at Gilt will also be available alongside the unique creations on the night. The ever-changing and dynamic menu promises to intrigue and delight guests thanks to the complex simplicity demonstrated in every drink, with a strong focus on flavours and fresh ingredients, fashioned to enlighten its drinkers.

The venue’s unique and iconic design perfectly complements the night, with the glittering and stunning gold bar framed by a feature wall of white gold-threaded marble, creating a welcoming and stylish space for an exclusive and immersive experience.

For more information or to book a table, please visit jumeirah.com or call 800 323232.

From June 1 to September 30, Jumeirah One members can enjoy double points on dining at all participating restaurants. As a member of the leading rewards programme, guests can pay with their points when staying or dining at Jumeirah Hotel & Resorts™ and unlock coveted benefits, whether it’s a glamorous suite escape, romantic dinner for two, a luxury chauffeur car ride or purchasing the perfect birthday gift, all of it is possible with Jumeirah One points. For details on Jumeirah One visit jumeirah-one.com.