Burjumanfoodart Festival Is Back By Popular Demand!

Get ready to step inside the amazingly colorful world of #BurJumanFoodArt!

Following the massive success of last year’s event, BurJuman award-winning #BurJumanFoodArt festival, the most Instagrammable foodie event in town, is making a return on the 20th of February.

Giant food art installations positioned throughout the Mall including spinning doughnuts, moving noodles, colourful sushi rolls, and an oversized popcorn tub sponsored by VOX Cinemas are guaranteed to make Bur Juman Food Festival every Instagrammer’s dream.

One of the highlights of the festival, an 8.4-metre tall ice cream cone positioned in the main atrium, will undoubtedly amaze shoppers with its incredible size and vibrant colours.

Across the Mall,everyone’s favourite F&B outlets such as Asian 5, Jollibee, Dunkin Donuts, and Cold Stone Creamery will also be offering a multitude of samples or dining vouchers to tempt you back for more!

Be sure to snap as many pictures as you can and share on GRAM for a chance to win fabulous prizes!

Plus: Don’t forget to save those receipts when you’re dining with Bur Juman from the 26st of February to the 14th of March. For every spend of AED 50, you will have a chance to win a brand new car and gift vouchers as part of the Dubai Shopping Malls Group’s Dine and Win Promotion!

To find out more, visit www.burjuman.com or follow us @itsBurJuman on Instagram, and @BurJuman on Facebook.