Enjoy Exciting Retail Offers at Bluewaters

Bluewaters, Dubai’s popular island destination and home to the iconic Ain Dubai, has you, your friends and families covered with an unbeatable range of retail and dining deals. Enjoy an exciting mix of activities, delicious restaurant offers and up to 50 per cent off across a wide range of popular retail outlets selling everything from stationary to luxury shoulder bags.

Basanti & Co. invites you to experience the authentic taste of India whilst overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Soak up the splendid surrounding and enjoy the freshest ingredients by trying its signature lobster biryani. Wash it down with an array of mixed drinks. Gents can also enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on all beverages every Sunday. On Wednesdays, ladies can sip three complimentary house beverages. And if you’re in the mood to enjoy a Monday night out, stop by for 50 per cent off all mixed drinks.

In the mood to enjoy handcrafted burgers with an extensive range of mixed drinks? Ketch Up has you covered with some lip-smacking offers. Selected beverages go for as little as AED22 during happy hour, which runs from Saturday to Tuesday. On Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy an extensive range of mixed drinks staring from AED150, along with five tokens redeemable on F&B. Ketch Up will knock off 20 per cent off your total bill if you dine at the trendy waterfront eatery during your birthday week.

Looking to blow off some steam? Head down to Brass Monkey for ten-pin bowling, arcade games, VR racing car simulators and an eclectic food menu that includes everything from pan-Asian cuisine to sliders, chicken wings and smoked brisket tacos.

Ladies can enjoy a great evening package every Wednesday for AED119. Brunch on Friday is full of fun: guests get three hours of free arcade games with unlimited drinks for only AED250. If you can’t wait until the weekend, the popular hangout offers a happy hour from Sunday to Tuesday, with drinks starting from AED25.

Who needs to fly to Mexico when Bluewaters brings the fiesta to Dubai? The popular Puerto 99 offers spectacular city vistas, and the food cooked up by chef Ivan Puc is among the best in the city. Head on over every Sunday for free-flowing selected beverages and mixed drinks for AED100. There’s also a fabulous lunch package every Friday and Saturday starting from AED299.

To experience the finest Italian fare head down to Alici, which was named the best seafood spot at Time Out Dubai’s Restaurant Awards 2020. Overlooking the sparkling ocean, guests can enjoy a sophisticated Friday brunch for AED395 and dine on everything from raw Dibba Bay oysters to creamy burrata.

Pay a visit to The London Project too for a delicious set menu that brings together sweet and savoury favourites. Make it on time for happy hour from 4-7pm and enjoy a late brunch menu every Tuesday from 7-10pm.

Indulge at Leen’s Casual to Gourmet, where you can sample world-class food in a splendid setting. Treat yourself – or a special someone – to selected menu items and sushi along with two beverages for only AED150. You can add a delicious desert and two premium beverages for an additional AED100.

At Mitts & Trays, you can enjoy a business lunch that includes two courses and a soft beverage for AED70. Those with a sweet tooth can then head to Scarlet’s Bakery for delicious tea and cake offers starting from AED27.

No treat to Bluewaters is complete without the obligatory pit-stop at The Coffee Club Co. Australia’s largest homegrown café offers a wide range of caffeinated beverages. The team has also launched a new desserts menu and visitors can also get 30 per cent off the plant-based menu when dining in.

For some retail therapy, stop by Ciel de Perfum for a free selected perfume after spending AED700. You can also benefit from the great deals at Graziella Braccialini, where you can get 25-50 per cent off on selected items and 30 per cent off on selected items at Typo. For some beach necessities, Tarsam has a buy-one-get-one-free putty, floater and beach blanket.

Don’t miss out on the exciting range of offers at Bluewaters – pay a visit today and enjoy great nights out with friends, delicious dining options and excellent shopping deals.