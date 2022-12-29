Emaar Malls Rings in The Festive Season with A Host of Incredible Décor and Experiences for Everyone

Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Marina Mall welcome the festive season with a fantastic décor makeover

During Dubai Shopping Festival, from 15 December 2022 to 29 January 2023, shoppers across all three Emaar Malls can enjoy extraordinary promotions, offers and events

Shoppers at Emaar Malls can take more advantage of the sales season with Shop Now, Pay Later

Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Marina Mall are ringing in the 2022 festive season and 28th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival with breathtaking festive illuminations, unbelievable deals, and fantastic promotions starting 15 December 2022.

For this joyous season, Emaar has decked up the malls with illuminating décor ensuring to spread the festive cheer. Visitors strolling through Dubai Mall can expect to be awed by the beauty of lights and dazzling decorations spread out across various levels and locations. Witness the sparkling ornaments hanging from the ceilings along every corridor to the grand, elegantly shimmering chandelier in the Fashion Dome.

Shoppers can also snap a selfie with Rudolph, who can be spotted at the iconic Dubai Mall Waterfall – a perfect backdrop for a family photograph. Also located along the promenade is a life-sized ornament, perfectly wrapped in season’s colours and surrounded by stars to encapsulate the most magical time of the year.

Guests at Souk Al Bahar will be welcomed through a beautifully adorned entryway brought to life by illuminated snowflakes, lights, and more, creating the most ideal photo moment. Pedestrians and drivers passing through Downtown Dubai can revel in an array of stars, ornaments, leaping reindeers, golden stags and sparkling dandelions, all adorning the streets of the heart of Dubai.

At Dubai Hills Mall, visitors looking for an impromptu festive-themed photoshoot can capture a picture right under the cluster of glimmering trees, a magnificent set-up of an Instagram-worthy festive tree, giant baubles which you can sit inside of, and an unmissable 7 feet tall reindeer decked up in golden lights.

Shoppers can also head over to Dubai Marina Mall, where the scene is set with magnificently ornated trees located in the Dome Atrium and along the promenade.

This year, Emaar Malls have also raised the bar with an even more incredible retail experience than last year as Dubai Shopping Festival, the most anticipated shopping event of the year, returns to its three leading lifestyle destinations, Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Marina Mall.

From 15 December to 29 January, guests at Emaar Malls can enjoy an incredible range of purchases with unbelievable discounts across beauty, fashion, technology, home brands, and many more product ranges. Shoppers looking for the perfect gifts this season can take advantage of these promotions and purchase terrific presents for their friends and family.

Adding to the incredible lineup of unmissable benefits available for shoppers this festive season, Shop Now, Pay Later, Emaar Mall’s iconic partnership programme with Emirates NBD, valid until 31 December.

Whether it’s purchasing the latest fashion trends, dining at one of the esteemed restaurants, or exploring one of many entertainment attractions located in any of the malls, Emirates NBD U by Emaar card holders can enjoy three to six-month interest-free instalments on all purchases above AED 500.