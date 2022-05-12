Sambazon’s New Ready To Eat Acai Bowls

Sambazon, the world’s first Certified Organic and Fair Trade Acai company, is now offering its ready-to-eat Acai Bowls via popular online wholesaler Kibsons.

The Brazilian acai combines antioxidants and healthy omegas to deliver a super healthy, and super tasty food.

Sambazon’s new ready-to-eat bowls now make it easier than ever to enjoy the beloved Acai wherever and whenever.

These organic, fair-trade, vegan, and non-GMO bowls are available in three variants – acai topped with granola, super berries, and berry bliss – and make a nutritious breakfast or snack.

Amazon Superberry: Acai Berry Blend is high in antioxidants (1)

Berry Bliss: Acai and strawberry banana blend – with one billion probiotics per serving!

All bowls are ready-to-eat in a simple, four-step process: remove from the freezer, tear off the granola toppings cup, defrost at room temperature for 10-15 minutes or microwave for 10-15 seconds, stir until soft and creamy, and garnish with the granola provided, or create your very own personal bowl with your favorite fruit toppings.

By enjoying the delicious powers of acai, you’ll receive all of the nutritional properties of the berry as well as Omegas 3, 6, 9, leaving you feeling full for hours – for just 190-290 calories each. And, in line with the company’s environmental mission to protect the Amazon, these Ready-to-Eat Bowls are served in 100% plant-fiber and compostable packaging.

Kibson’s has added the ready-to-eat bowls to its existing Sambazon product range, which includes frozen sachets of pure unsweetened and blended acai, and acai-based sorbets.

(1) Antioxidant Vitamin C 20% RDV per bowl.