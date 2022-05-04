Dubai Restaurant Week: Discover The Exceptional Taste Of Jumeirah

Three of Jumeirah’s newest dining destinations to offer a spectacular dining experience at this year’s Dubai Food Festival

The anticipated Dubai Food Festival returns this year with three of spectacular dining experience.

Jumeirah Group’s most popular dining venues, taking center stage and serving up an exclusive culinary extravaganza.

From authentic Lebanese favorites by award-winning Chef Ali Fouad, French-inspired cuisine from Chef Sebastian Torres to the exceptional Chef Eric Turgeon who brings a sophisticated steakhouse experience for meat lovers and diners alike.

Al Nafoorah, Bastion, and The Hide invite guests to embark on a culinary journey showcasing the very best of their offerings.

Running from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 15, here is a roundup of everything Jumeirah Group has to offer during Dubai Restaurant Week.

So, pick your favorite cuisine, relax, unwind and go on a dining adventure:

Al Nafoorah

Headed by Chef Ali Fouad, Al Nafoorah’s special line-up of traditional Lebanese dishes will instantly transport guests to the heart of Lebanon. Specially designed two-course lunch and dinner set menus feature a selection of popular hot and cold mezze to start, including Chef Ali’s Tata’s Salad, Baba Ghanouj, Hummus, Lamb Makanek, and Moajanat Moshakala.

For main courses, guests can opt for either Mixed Grill, Samkeh Hara, Vegetarian Filo Pastry, or Al Nafoorah Shawarma.

For the perfect sweet ending, guests can delight in the all-time favorite Ashta Bil Asal (Fresh Cream, Pistachios, and Honey), Halawa Al Jeben (Sweet Cheese, Pistachio, and Sugar Syrup), or Othmalliyeh (Kunafa Vermicelli and Fresh Kashta Cream).

The two-course lunch set menu is priced at AED 125 per person and is available from 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM. The three-course Dinner set menu is priced at AED 250 per person and available from 6:30 PM – 11:30 PM

Bastion

Serving up a simple yet elegant ‘Haute cuisine’ offering a brasserie-style experience, Bastion’s Executive Chef Sebastien Torres offers diners a mouth-watering journey filled with the finest quality meats and seafood.

For starters, foodies can indulge in either Chicken Liver Parfait, Salade Lyonnaise Oeuf Mollet, Salmon Tartare, or Beetroot Tartare.

Main courses include Steak Frites, Confit Duck Parmentier, Pan Fried Sea Bream Fillet, or Cauliflower Steak.

And last but not least, leave room for the delicious Glace Yoghurt with Fruit Berries, Chocolate Fondant with Vanilla Ice Cream, or the Lemon Meringue Tart.

The two-course lunch menu is available at AED 125 per person, from 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM. The three-course dinner menu is available at AED 250 per person, from 6:30 PM – 10:30 PM

The Hide

The Hide delivers a modern and sophisticated grill & bar experience with a carefully crafted three-course dinner menu by Executive Chef Eric Turgeon.

Starters include Crab Cake with Tartar Sauce, Beef Carpaccio, Kale & Green Apple with Coconut Dressing.

Main courses feature Wagyu Flat Iron with Green Peppercorn Sauce or Alaskan Halibut with Lemon Butter Sauce and the vegetarian Mushroom Rigatoni with Feta Parmesan Cream.

To end the gastronomic experience, guests can choose from a variety of tempting desserts including the Strawberry Cheesecake, Churros with hazelnut chocolate sauce, or Apple Crumble with Cinnamon Ice Cream.

The three-course Dinner Menu is AED 250 per person and is available 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

For more information or to make a reservation, please call 04 432 3232.

