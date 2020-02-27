Mark Your Calendar Friday 13th! Free Food and Free Exercise at F45

F45 And Wildflower Partner To Make Living A Healthy Lifestyle Fun, Simple And Tasty

Try the life-changing fitness brand and delicious, yet nutritious takeaway for free on 13 March 2020 at F45 Dubai Motor City

F45 Dubai Motor City and Dubai Marina, the group fitness workout, which has quite literally taken over the world, has joined forces with Wildflower Poke & More, the delectable healthy food concept from KRUSH Brands, the team behind the likes of Freedom Pizza, Salad Jar and Coco Yogo Vegan Kitchen to create a complete 360 solution to get fit, healthy and strong. What’s better, the brands are giving the chance to experience both, for free, at a special one-off session, Wild-Hollywood on Friday 13 March at the Dubai Motor City venue.

F45 is a full-body, functional HIIT workout designed to improve energy levels, metabolic rate, strength and endurance during a 45-minute, high energy session. Since its arrival in Dubai, it has become a phenomenon, with more than 300 members between the two sister locations of Dubai Marina and Dubai Motor City.

When KRUSH Brands’ Director of Culinary and famed Los Angeles Chef, Justin Snyder started working out with the circuit-style gym at Motor City, he proposed a partnership between his new healthy eating brand, Wildflower Poké &More and F45 to create the ultimate solution for those looking to feel great both inside and out.

Always one to practice what he preaches, Synder has submersed himself into the brands by only eating Wildflower Poke & More for 70 days and working out at least four times a week at F45, which has already resulted in a 12KG weight loss.

Chef Snyder commented: “I want to showcase that not only does our food taste amazing, but it lives up to the hype of being a health-focused brand that works. By teaming up with F45, we want to demonstrate that this is a lifestyle brand that can transform lives, including my own.

“We at Wildflower have put together a thoughtful menu that considers the nutrient requirements of the physically active. Food that’s high in protein and rich in powerful micronutrients to help fuel your workouts and support recovery. With lower calorie, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options also available, there is enough to choose from no matter what goal you are working towards. All of the dishes at Wildflower carry a full breakdown of the nutritional information and macros so you know exactly what you are getting.”

On Friday 13 March at F45 Dubai Motor City, the two brands welcome people of Dubai, no matter their fitness levels, to come and take part in a special class for free. Enjoy a complementary “Hollywood” session, which combines strength and cardio in a special one-hour spectacular, including a live DJ who pumps out the tunes to drive motivation and, of course, treats provided by Wildflower. Choose between either the 7:00am, 8:10am, 9:20am and 10:30am and prepare for a workout like never before in the high-octane, supportive environment.

John Britton, Manager at F45 Dubai Motor City said: “We are so much more than just an exercise class, F45 is a way of life and we only partner with brands that follow this same ethos. Wildflower is not only so tasty, but highly nutritious too and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our members a quick and easy answer to eating healthily, which they can combine with our daily classes and see real positive results.”