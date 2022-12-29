Healthcare in the Comfort of Your Home

Times are changing and with the evolution of healthcare practices, home care is gaining increasing importance. Home nursing includes specialized care that lets an individual live in the safety of their home. While the aging population is the key audience for this sector, home care is also used by those managing chronic health issues; recovering from a medical setback; or people of determination. Professional caregivers such as nurses, doctors, and therapists provide care in the home, depending on a person’s needs.

Covid-19 has also created a surge in-home care services in the past few years, and the demand for home care services is projected to grow significantly in the following five years. What’s more, the home care job industry is projected to grow 36 percent from 2018 to 2028– faster than any other occupation. International studies also suggest that licensed practical and vocational nurse jobs will grow by 11 percent.

Home care services depend on the individual patient’s situation and can range from nursing care to specialized medical services. Some of the most popular home care services include.

Physical or occupational therapy

Some patients may need help to carry out daily duties after an illness or injury. Home care specialists can help a patient with physical, developmental, social, or emotional challenges and assist in relearning how to perform daily functions. Some patients also seek physiotherapy to recuperate from a condition. This includes a variety of techniques including ultrasound, electrotherapy, TENS, hot and cold therapy, weight training, passive movements, active movements, stretching and strengthening, pain relief management, gait training, rehabilitation exercises, balance, and coordination exercises, helping patients get back on their feet with minimum delay and discomfort.

Pre and Post Pregnancy and New-born Care

Pre and post-pregnancy, as well as new-born care services, are important services sought in-home care. Services include guiding patients through pregnancy, creating a birth plan, new-born support, baby care, baby massage, breastfeeding tips, and classes on how to navigate those critical first weeks of life with a new baby.

Clinical and Specialist Care

Chronic diseases, poor health, and surgeries require constant medical attention to help patients recover and rebound to life. Key services here include supporting patients with mobility, medication administration, and wound dressing. Moreover, for people of determination, home care service is gaining rapid popularity.

Companionship and Senior Care Services

Some patients who are home alone may require a companion to provide comfort and supervision. This majorly includes the aging population. While this can include just about anything related to managing the daily chores, to helping with medication. Also, some elders living with dementia, Alzheimer, Parkinson, arthritis, and life after an injury or a stroke, require expert help to attend to their needs around the clock. Home care experts provide help in managing pressure sores, pain, fall risks, ventilators, and tube feeding among other senior care services that are custom designed with elderly care in mind.

Home care services can offer patients optimum care in familiar surroundings. It can enable safety, security, and increased independence; and can ease the management of an ongoing medical condition. In addition, it can help avoid unnecessary hospitalization; and can lead to quick recovery all through the care given in the comfort and familiarity of home. Most importantly, home care is cost-effective and can be customized based on an individual’s need, making it a preferred choice for several individuals and families to manage health and daily chores.