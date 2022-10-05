Plastic Surgery Preparation Tips

Dr. Zsuzsannanna – CosmeSurge Al Karama Branch, Abu Dhabi

Having a good mental attitude, realistic expectations, and patience makes a world of difference both before and after plastic surgery, an elective surgery. Hence many patients have concerns and questions about how to prepare for surgery and the subsequent recovery process.

Situational anxiety tends to affect patients differently. Some patients ignore or forget what they are supposed to do, while others overreact and add to their anxiety.

Dr Zsuzsannanna Ignacz, a board-certified plastic cosmetic surgeon and pediatric surgeon with 20 years of experience in plastic surgery graduated from the Semmelweis Medical Institute in Budapest, Hungary, Dr. Zsuzsannanna completed her specialization in General Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, and Plastic Surgery from Hungary.

From Breast surgeries and Body Lifting to Liposuction and Abdominoplasty and various other surgeries, she also has a special interest in non-surgical treatments like Fillers, Botox, PRP, Stem cell therapy, liquid facelift etc. Dr. Zsuzsannanna shares some tips with patients help them prepare physically and mentally to ensure the greatest chances of success for the procedures.

Precautions before Surgery

It is not recommended to have surgery during times of high stress depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and other mental issues or divorce, close relatives’ death. As it is an elective surgery, patient needs to be healthy.

Dr. Zsuzsannanna advises patients to ensure your plastic surgeon is board certified plastic surgeon. Patients who are positive and motivated have excellent outcomes. Patients also need a healthy diet and weight as aggressive dieting before surgery is not advised.

Medications To Avoid Before Plastic Surgery

Dietary medications (such as Phentermine or HCG) need to stop as well as Phentermine (at least 2 weeks before surgery). Dr. Zsuzsannanna highlights that patients should avoid birth control medication if possible and hormone supplementation or hormone cream.

Other medications include Ibuprofen, aspirin, Motrin and any other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication that can cause bleeding 10 days before surgery. Non-essential supplements, vitamin E not recommended as well as blood thinners like walfarin, Plavix should not be taken at least one week before and one week after surgery.

Patients on regular medications for blood pressure, heart conditions, thyroid issues, and psychiatric conditions need to stay on these medications as prescribed. Patients can take prescribed antibiotics. Probiotic supplements, acidophilus and lactobacillus supplements, or yogurts can decrease the risk for antibiotic-associated infections.

Dr. Zsuzsannanna also recommends patients to take Vitamin C 4×500 mg, Collagen powder 2×1 spoon, Vitamin A 2×400 mg, Zink 2×50 mg and Bromelain 500 mg or pineapples.

Before the operation, it is recommended to do blood test for all patients and find a friend to help. Make arrangements for a caring, responsible friend or family member to drive you to and from the surgery center and stay with you to run errands after surgery. Get items like medication, gauze and vitamins prior to your procedure.