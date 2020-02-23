New Cooling Plant to Energise Metro Stations at Expo Line 2020

Work on the cooling plant progressing steadily and completing the pipeline network

Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC, a leading district cooling service provider in the region and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, is progressing steadily with the completion of the district cooling plant at the Expo 2020 site, which will provide 60,000 tonnes of refrigeration (TR) as total productive capacity across all phases. The first phase of the plant is currently operational, providing 20,000 TR.

The Expo Village, Dubai South Mall, and the Conference and Exhibition Centre at the Expo site as well as the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) stationand the Project Star mall area will be covered by the district cooling plant. The artificial intelligence element incorporated into the design has afforded the plant a dynamic presence given its unique shape.

Emicool energisation of the RTA stations for the Expo line 2020 is in anticipation of three mega metro stations: DWTC, DIP, and the Golf State.

Commenting on the progress of the plant, Dr Adib Moubadder, CEO of Emicool, said, “Emicool’s strategic partnership is in line with the company’s ambitious plans and strategies and its commitment to being an integral part of Expo 2020. With the concept of sustainability integrated into the planning of the site and its use, both during and after the Expo, and in line with the optimisation of the sustainability of the buildings and the infrastructure, careful evaluation of the providers was undertaken,and we are proud with this district cooling contract, which represents a significant milestone that aligns with our plans to be associated with iconic projects in the UAE and across the region.”

With the current total operating capacity of 355,000 TR from its plant within DIP and MotorCity, Emicool provides district cooling services to DIP, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Sports City, Uptown Mirdif, Palazzo Versace, Damac Hills and Mirdif Hills, Night Souk by Nakheel, RTA Metro Stations (Expo line), and DWTC at the Expo 2020 site. This comprises an increase of Emicool’s refrigerating tonnes per hour production capabilities by 6.5% compared to 2018.

Emicool is steadily progressing towards digital transformation, and this will be implemented within the cooling plant at Expo 2020. Emicool Research & Development will also operate the first Unmanned Machinery Space (UMS) Plant associated with artificial intelligence SMART Systems.

Emicool plans for expansion through a service model serving the residential, commercial and industrial sectors within the UAE while also covering sectors outside of the UAE, reiterates the efforts and commitment to deliver highly efficient district cooling services, according to the highest international standards and best practices.