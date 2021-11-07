Expo 2020 Dubai: 300,000 Visitors for the Italian Pavilion in the 1st Month

About 300,000 people visited the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in its first month, making it one of the most viewed among those of the 190 countries participating in the Universal Exhibition.

With a growth of 100,000 visitors in the latest week (twice as many as in the previous one), the Pavilion also benefits from an increase in the total visits to Expo, set to a further boost during the winter holidays.

In addition to physical visitors, who have explored the exhibition path and participated in many events held outside and inside the Pavilion, there were 4 million virtual visitors who viewed the exhibition and followed the events on the Pavilion website, its social channels (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube) and thanks to the different pages and communities involved.

Large and small companies of the Made in Italy, institutional partners, Regions, Art and Metropolitan Cities, the network of the European Capitals of Culture and great musicians participated in dozens of initiatives, talks, temporary exhibitions and sporting events.

The accesses to Expo 2020 Dubai since the opening on October 1st totaled 2.35 million, Expo’s press office said, adding that the figure includes visitors who have crossed the gates of the site more than once to visit on different days. The visitors were of 185 different nationalities, with almost a third younger than 18-year-old.

Dubai clearly emerged as the top destination in a LinkedIn survey that Italy’s tour operators used to test the willingness of Italians to travel after the introduction of “tourist corridors” — a special agreement between states to simplify the way they travel abroad.

The UAE city – which hosts Expo until March 31, 2022 – is first among the international destinations booked until the end of the year, with 41% of the preferences over 2000 interactions.