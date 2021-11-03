Emirates presents small and medium enterprises visiting Dubai Expo with a winning proposition

Entrepreneurs can fast track their Business Rewards with 25% bonus points during Expo 2020 Dubai

SMEs to reap rewards when visiting Dubai during largest World Expo ever to be held; ideal platform for wealth of business prospects and networking opportunities to support growth of SMEs

As Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates is enhancing the benefits that SMEs stand to gain from visiting the largest themed event taking place in Dubai. Small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) planning a visit to Dubai during Expo 2020 Dubai will be reaping even more rewards during the six-month mega event with the launch of the latest Emirates Business Rewards incentive.

As part of the offer, designed especially for SMEs, the airline is providing bonus Emirates Business Rewards Points to members of its corporate loyalty programme, applicable on flights to Dubai for the duration of the event. For flights booked to Dubai by 15 November 2021, for travel until 31 March 2022, Emirates Business Rewards members will see their rewards balance grow faster by earning 25% additional Business Rewards Points on their trip. The offer will enable businesses to earn 1.25 Points for every US Dollar spent on inbound flights to Expo’s host city.

Business Rewards Points can be redeemed to book flights and upgrades for eligible individuals from the registered organisation, including business owners, their employees, in addition to guests. T&C’s apply.

Over 20,000 SMEs are currently enrolled in the Emirates Business Rewards programme and potentially lucrative opportunities lie ahead for its member base, consisting of professional services and consulting firms, technology providers, traders as well as businesses across various sectors including real estate, construction, IT and healthcare, among others.

Expo 2020 Dubai is now open and entrepreneurs from all corners of the globe can take advantage of the opportunities made possible through the largest and most diverse World Expo to be ever held, with the rich line-up of events and match-making opportunities to grow their business, build and nurture their business networks, and expand their reach into new markets.

With 192 countries participating in the event, Expo 2020 Dubai is anticipated to attract 25 million visitors, out of which 17 million will be international. It is also the first-ever World Expo hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, providing businesses with a platform to capitalise on the prospects presented by the vast and rapidly-developing market consisting of 3.5 billion people in total.

Under the theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” Expo 2020 Dubai’s vast offerings and rich programme aims to inspire people by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world, and bringing the best minds together to find solutions to key challenges in sustainability, mobility and opportunity. SMEs visiting the global event can tap into its tremendous potential for business opportunities, and look forward to simply enjoying six months of art, culture and entertainment at the country pavilions as well as special pavilions to get a glimpse of the future and the innovations that are making a difference in tomorrow’s world.

Attractive offers for an even more rewarding experience

There’s no better time for that business trip to Dubai than now as Emirates unlocks more offers across every aspect of the visit. In addition to earning Emirates Business Rewards on flights, individual members of an SME who are enrolled in Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Emirates Skywards, will also earn Skywards Miles on the same flights.

During Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates is giving customers the chance to earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai from now and until 31 March 2022, applicable on Emirates flight tickets purchased during the Expo period to Dubai. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the programme before 31 March 2022, can avail the offer on the website, and will earn up to 5,000 Miles.

Emirates customers visiting Dubai, and travelling through Dubai, anytime during the much-awaited mega event, are eligible to receive a complimentary Emirates Expo Day Pass for every ticket purchased.

By simply showing their boarding pass, Emirates’ customers can also enjoy complimentary access to the Dubai Frame, one of the city’s iconic attractions offering a panoramic view of old and new Dubai. In addition, the Emirates boarding pass enables customers to enjoy attractive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions across Dubai and the UAE. Details of the offers can be found on www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel, and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly. Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/