Diwali Celebrations Set to Light Up at Expo 2020 Dubai

In celebration of Diwali, the Indian ‘festival of lights’ and a major highlight in Dubai’s annual calendar of events organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai’s shopping malls and landmarks are illuminated in a wonderful display of colour and lights. This year, the celebrations are even bigger as a fascinating festival at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will take place over the Diwali weekend and will bring together the different communities that call this city home for a magical display of music, culture and light.

On 4 November, the India Pavilion has lined upclassical and folk dancers who will put up a collaborative performance showcasing India’s amazing unity with Deepanjali – Celebration of Oneness. This will be followed by the critically acclaimed kathak dance Lok Chanda. Musical performances will get going at 9.30pm with hotshot music producer siblings Salim and Sulaiman Merchant in attendance. Yet another act on this glittering night will see Vipul Mehta take the stage. The renowned Bollywood playback singer will wow the audience with his most popular numbers.

From Thursday 4 November to Saturday 6 November, the special Diwali show will include multiple dynamic and uplifting 12-minute performances, supported and extended by the extraordinary canvas of light at Al Wasl Plaza.

Another Diwali highlight at EXPO 2020 Dubai is SWARANGOLI, the interactive musical LED rangoli which will come to life as visitors step on sensors. It will be integrated with colour patterns representing happiness, positivity, and prosperity accompanied by SAPTASWARA — the seven notes of Indian classical music.

The highly anticipated hour-long Diwali for All Concert runs until 6 November, bringing together a repertoire of musical celebrations performed through various traditional musical instruments from around the world. The concert will take place in Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre (DMA) on Day 1 and 3, and the Jubilee Stage on Day 2 and 4.

Lighting up the DMA stage will be India’s first Sanskrit band, DHRUV on 5 November. Performing their greatest hits for an hour, the crowd will dance and sway to electrifying tunes.

Those who want to partake in some late-night cultural indulgence at EXPO 2020 can head towards the Jubilee Stage to enjoy a selection of handpicked Diwali-inspired music acts with emerging and established artists. Hosted for two consecutive nights, visitors can revel in the musical performances on 4 and 5 November.

Visitors interested in heading over to the India Pavilion at EXPO 2020 must purchase a one-day ticket or multi-day and season passes.