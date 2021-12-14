TiE Dubai to Host the World’s Largest Entrepreneurial Summit

Countdown begins to TiE’s largest ever Global Summit on 15-16 December 2021

TiE’s largest ever Global Summit (TGS2021) will open its doors to more than 3,000 entrepreneurs, investors, VC’s, start-ups, world leaders, and TiE Charter Members from all across the world for the first time in the UAE on 15-16 December 2021 during Expo 2020.

In partnership with Noon (Title Partner) and Etisalat (Strategic Partner) and supported by Microsoft, Emirates NBD, Dubai Internet City (DIC), and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), the event will witness global marquee speakers across the industry including:

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm

Hatim Dowidar, Group CEO of Etisalat

George Jacob, President and CEO of Bay Ecotarium,

Abdul Rehman Tarabzooni, Founder and CEO of STV

Krishna Ella Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech

Sopnendu Mohanty, CFO of Monetary Authority of Singapore

Hubertus Thonhauser, Chairman of Tezos Foundation,

Amit Choudhury, Cofounder of Lenskart

Slim Sikkut, CIO of the Government of Estonia,

Ben Boesch, CDO of VFS Global,

Shashank Kumar, Cofounder and CEO of DeHaat,

Sandeep Nailwal, Cofounder and COO of Polygon

Muna Al Gurg, Director of Al Gurg Retail and ranked amongst the 50 most influential Arab women.

Shekhar Kapoor, Film Director, bringing unique insight into creating content.

Najla Al Midfa, General Manager of Sheraa, who will inspire her mastery in steering business towards success.

Yashish Dahiya, CEO of Policy Bazar and India’s largest insurance aggregator

Anchit Nayar, CEO, Beauty eCommerce of Nykaa,

The two-day conference will showcase various keynotes from different speakers, fire-side chats with experts, panel discussions, start-up pitch sessions, demo sessions on tech trends, blockchain technology, financial inclusion and innovation. It will also cover various trending topics in the start-up ecosystem and will provide entrepreneurs with a curated and intellectual space for networking.

Prashant (PK) Gulati, TiE Global Board Trustee and President Emeritus, TiE Dubai commented, “The TiE Global Summit 2021 will be the largest such conference for entrepreneurs anywhere in the world and will focus on shining the flame on some of the biggest and successful entrepreneurs from more than 100 countries. From in-person networking, word-class speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and clinics to pitch competition, this will be not to miss even, bringing it to the most entrepreneurial city of the world, and as a testament of Dubai being the Global Center for innovation.

The Summit aims at fostering new ideas and provides a platform for investors to identify and fund curated start-ups and entrepreneurs in the b2b and b2c space.

TiE Dubai is the Middle East Chapter of the 60 Chapter global organization that has been fostering entrepreneurship in the region, since its inception at DIC in 2002. With regular events (100+ annually) and flagship programs focused on women (TiE Women), University Students (TiE Uni) and Mentorship, all not for profit and creating the enabling environment for grassroot entrepreneurship.”

For over a decade, the UAE has been prioritising digital transformation. The 2020 UAE Digital Transformation Report highlights the competitive position of the UAE, having ranked first globally in 23 indicators in vital sectors, which include: telecommunications, health, residency, and labour. It was also ranked among the best five countries in 59 indicators and one of the best 10 in 106. Moreover, and according to the 2021 MENA Venture Investment report, the MENA region in 2020 saw a record of $1 billion dollars of investment in start-ups, highlighting the fast-paced growth of potential start-ups in the region.

For more information on TGS2021, visit www.tgs2021.org

To register for the Summit, visit www.tiedubai.org