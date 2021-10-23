Enjoy Out-of-this-world Entertainment as France Pavilion Launches Space Week

With the arrival of Space Week at Expo 2020 Dubai, visitors can experience a packed calendar of planetary-themed entertainment on 20, 22 and 23 October at the France Pavilion.

Visitors can stop by the France Pavilion, located in the Mobility Zone, for its jampacked Space fortnights. The France Pavilion will transform its promenade from 8PM to 10PM (Dubai Time) on 20, 22 and 23 October and transport its audience into a deep-space exploration of galaxies and nebulae, with colors and detail courtesy of Unistellar’s ground-breaking telescope. Nonetheless, the pavilion is also offering panel discussions, documentary series and workshops during the days of 20 October and 23 October for visitors to learn from professionals including CNES and the Fondation Jacques Rougerie to learn about space.

In addition, the France Pavilion at Expo 2020 and the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, have announced a joint partnership for the space-themed fortnight. With a dedicated stand for the public located on the esplanade of the France Pavilion for the two-week period, the group will lift the lid for visitors on the solutions it uses to deliver a more sustainable shipping and logistics services. CMA CGM Group will also present activities to a hundred school students from Dubai’s French lycée in the France Pavilion’s auditorium.

A model of the Group’s flagship, the CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE, the world’s first 23,000-TEU (Twenty-Foot Equivalent) vessel powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and a standard-bearer for French know-how and business around the world, will also be on display in the B2B Belvédère until March 2022.