Meydan One to Bring First Cinépolis Cinema to Dubai

World’s fourth-largest cinema chain to open in Dubai in 2020

New megaplex to boast 21 screens, luxury lounge

Formats to include Macro XE, 4D E-Motion, family-friendly Cinépolis Junior

Meydan One, the next-generation lifestyle and retail destination set to open in 2020, has revealed that it will bring the first-ever Cinépolis cinema to Dubai. Also scheduled for completion in 2020, the 9,527-square-metre megaplex comprising 21 screens and an exclusive VIP lounge with a total seating capacity of 3,035 will be a welcome addition to the city’s eclectic entertainment mix.

Founded in Mexico in 1971, Cinépolis is the number one cinema chain in Latin America and the fourth-largest worldwide with a presence in 17 countries.

The partnership with Meydan One will introduce the cinema giant’s high-touch theatre concepts, such as Luxury, Premium, Macro XE, 4D E-Motion and family-friendly Cinépolis Junior, to the one-stop multifunctional destination.

Almost 50 per cent of the leasable space in Meydan One is dedicated to F&B and leisure, with 46,000 square metres allocated to entertainment, sporting activities, edutainment and e-gaming. The destination’s advanced leasing mix is poised to set a new paradigm in the UAE through redefining the customer experience with its interactive lifestyle and retail offerings.

Commenting on the occasion, Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Vice President of Meydan Malls, Meydan Group, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing the first-ever Cinépolis movie theatre to Dubai. Thanks to its thrilling, all-encompassing and entertaining cinema-going experiences, we’re confident that the new addition will allow Meydan One to become a modern and progressive experiential destination that has much more to offer than just retail. Cinépolis’ immersive and futuristic cinematic experiences perfectly demonstrate just how far retail concepts have grown and advanced in the region, and we couldn’t be prouder to be leading this exciting evolution.”

Ashish Shukla, CEO of Cinépolis, said: “Box office revenue in the MENA region exceeded US$500 million in 2017, and this number is set to increase year on year. With the UAE attracting more people from around the globe through its enabling policies and diverse resident-friendly activations, the cinema industry looks poised for further growth. We are delighted to join forces with Meydan One to enhance its customer offerings through introducing our range of innovative and entertaining movie-going experiences.”

The Cinépolis megaplex will comprise state-of-the-art auditoriums with leather reclining chairs that feature personal amenities, call buttons, advanced storage solutions and adjustable tables. Macro XE auditoriums will boast screens that are three times the standard size, while 4D E-Motion theatres enable movie fans to ‘live’ the experience with innovative motion seats and exhilarating special effects. Catering to the needs of the smallest cinemagoers, Cinépolis Junior will offer a jungle gym, bean bag seating, and 15-minute intermissions halfway through the film to allow children to take a break.

F&B options will include cinema classics such as popcorn and nachos, as well as specialty paninis, pizzas, crêpes, smoothies and high-quality coffee from Coffee Tree. The Luxury VIP menu will feature gourmet food, freshly prepared in-house and delivered by an in-theatre waiter service.

In line with its ambition to become a leading player in the cinema industry, Cinépolis opened its first outpost in the GCC region in Bahrain in January 2019, followed by Oman in May 2019. In June 2019, the global chain also announced six new branches coming up in Saudi Arabia.

Located in the heart of Dubai, a 20 minutes' drive from Dubai International Airport, Meydan One is easily accessible through major arterial roads and public transportation networks.