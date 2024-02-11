The agreement marks the first signed property under ‘Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy’ in the Middle East.

Marriott International has signed an agreement with NEOM to bring Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy to Sindalah, the luxury island destination in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia’s northwest coast. Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy will offer premium and luxury apartment-style accommodations to meet the increased demand from families and younger travelers, who now seek more space and homely amenities when staying away from home.

“Marriott International has deep insights into the continuously evolving preferences of global travelers. It positions them as a perfect partner for us as we look to develop an array of accommodation options to meet the needs of Sindalah visitors. We are excited to strengthen our partnership by introducing their new brand to the region, which will elevate the guest experience for a growing number of groups traveling together,” said Chris Newman, Executive Director, NEOM Hotel Division.

“We continue to strengthen our collaboration with NEOM with the signing of our first Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy in the Middle East,” said Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, Lodging Development, Middle East, Marriott International. “We continue to see a growing desire for premium and luxury apartment-style accommodation among travelers. Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy will be a great fit for Sindalah which is anticipated to offer our guests and members exciting, year-long travel experiences on the island.”

Designed to cater to travelers seeking more residential amenities, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy Sindalah will feature units ranging from studios to one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, all equipped with a separate living room, full kitchen, and in-unit washer and dryer. The property, set to open in 2024, is also slated to offer a fitness center and swimming pool.

“We are proud to be introducing the first Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy to the Middle East adding another tier to our luxury accommodation offering,” said Antoni Vives, NEOM’s Chief Urban Planning and Islands Officer. “We understand the desires of our guests traveling with family or a group of friends to have more space to relax. Located near the promenade close to culinary experiences and luxury fashion, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy will meet those needs to linger longer, for a comfortable and luxurious stay. We are excited to start welcoming guests so that they can experience all that Sindalah has to offer.”

The signing of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy Sindalah marks the fourth collaboration between NEOM and Marriott International on the luxury island, which will also include two Luxury Collection properties and an Autograph Collection Hotel.

The Luxury Collection properties will include a beach resort offering a mix of 70 luxury rooms and suites with private pools. The second Luxury Collection project will be an all-suite property offering, situated in the heart of the retail and marina district. The Autograph Collection property is anticipated to offer 66 rooms and suites, multiple dining options and a spa.

Sindalah is the first island to be developed in NEOM and is set to be among the most alluring destinations in the Red Sea. A yachting paradise, Sindalah is just a 17-hour sail from the Mediterranean and will be home to a prestigious 86-berth marina. The island will also include over 400 ultra-premium hotel rooms and 300 top-end suites, a beach club, a glamorous yacht club, and a golf course which will deliver two unique nine-hole experiences, 51 luxury retail boutiques along with 38 unique culinary offerings.