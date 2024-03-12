DAMAC’s Cavalli Tower Set to Redefine Luxury Living with Completion on Target

Intricately designed 2- to 6-bedroom luxury, upper luxury, and super luxury duplexes to feature Cavalli’s signature style of vibrant prints and daring designs.

DAMAC’s full ownership of Roberto Cavalli allows it to bring the DNA of the global luxury brand into the very fabric of its branded residences.

DAMAC Properties, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, announced that the Cavalli Tower, its inaugural branded residential tower project in the UAE is on target for completion. Situated in the vibrant Dubai Marina, adjacent to DAMAC’s Ocean Heights, the 71-storey Cavalli Tower will set a new standard in luxury living for the city, embodying the bold elegance synonymous with the Cavalli brand. The tower is conceptualised by Shaun Killa, award-winning architect, and design partner at Killa Design. Progress on the tower is underway, with 28% completion. External and internal finishings will commence in June 2024.

In 2019, DAMAC marked its entry into luxury fashion by fully acquiring the renowned Italian fashion group Roberto Cavalli SPA. As one of the only regional property developers with full ownership of a luxury fashion house, DAMAC is uniquely positioned to embed Roberto Cavalli’s DNA into the very fabric of its branded properties. Leveraging this harmonious relationship, Roberto Cavalli Home Interiors will infuse unmatched sophistication and style, featuring vibrant prints, exquisite silhouettes, and designs, to elevate the lifestyle of homeowners.

“Cavalli Tower will herald a new chapter in premium living to Dubai when it is delivered. Our goal is to carry forward Roberto Cavalli’s ethos by integrating the brand into our luxury properties, paving the way for the brand’s continued evolution,” says Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC.

Mr. Tahaineh added: “By blending the brand’s time-honored elegance with our forward-thinking legacy as a developer, we aim to transform the living experiences of homeowners. Residents of Cavalli Tower will find themselves in a sanctuary of style and elegance. Every detail, from accents to fixtures, fabrics to furnishings, will radiate luxury and exclusivity, reflecting Italian craftsmanship and Cavalli’s signature aesthetic.”

The tower boosts three different interior schemes each catering to unique experiences. The luxury level maintains a sustainable and eco-friendly design throughout, while the upper luxury business level offers a high-end finish that is both functional and stylish. The super luxury level takes it a step further with ultra-luxury finishes coupled with spectacular views and infinity swimming pools from every direction.

With a development value of approximately AED 2 billion, Cavalli Tower comprises 436 intricately designed units. The tower features a range of amenities that include state-of-the-art gyms, swimming pools such as kids splash pads, a lagoon, two giant swimming pools with infinity views to the Dubai Palm Jumeirah, a spa for relaxation, an exquisite fine dining restaurant, a salon for beauty treatments and beautiful lobbies for visitors and residents alike.

Beyond the Cavalli Tower, DAMAC is extending its commitment to luxury with other projects, including DAMAC Bay 1 and 2, which will offer residents the refined elegance that comes with the Cavalli brand. Additionally, the upcoming Cavalli Estates, 6 and 7-bedroom luxury mansions nestled in DAMAC Hills blend Cavalli’s timeless aesthetic with the developer’s commitment to delivering exceptional living spaces.