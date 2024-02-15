Rove Expands in Branded Residences, Partnering with IRTH

Following the sold-out launch of Rove Home Downtown, Rove Hotels and IRTH have signed two new properties in Dubai, including the upcoming Rove Home Marasi Drive.

The new project, located in Business Bay, features innovative design and digital home technology solutions. A collaboration with US-based Ori brings intelligent and expandable living solutions never seen before in the UAE and the region.

Growing its presence in the residential market, Rove is now targeting 3,000 branded residences to be launched over the next five years.

Recognising the increasing demand for smart real estate and the lack of unique offerings catered towards young professionals, Rove and homegrown real estate platform IRTH are expanding their partnership by signing two new properties in Dubai, following the sold-out launch of their first project in Downtown Dubai in 2023. With an ambitious plan to launch 3,000 branded residences in the coming five years under Rove Home, the UAE-born hospitality brand fills the gap in the market for branded apartments that offer connected location, comfort, great value, and fully loaded amenities.

Revolving around lifestyle and modern living, Rove Home brings the Rove Hotels experience and community vibe into residential properties, creating the perfect space to live, work, and play. Rove Home properties stand out with their vibrant design and public areas filled with life and energy. Every building has its own ecosystem and community, offering a range of amenities for residents to be entertained from dusk to dawn, including co-working spaces, arcades, Rove Cafés, convenience stores, and sports facilities.

The newest announcement of the partnership between Rove and IRTH is Rove Home Marasi Drive. The new project is located in Business Bay and is designed to be a peaceful and green oasis with various amenities for residents to enjoy. Spread across three distinct zones at different heights, including a floating podium level, a sky garden, and a rooftop level, the building features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, co-working spaces, and a range of recreational and fitness facilities. The Sky Garden is at the heart of the building and has been designed to promote relaxation and well-being. Residents can also unwind at the outdoor cinema and amphitheatre or take in the panoramic views of the city. Rove Home owners will also benefit from many perks across Rove Hotels properties in Dubai.

Adopting a unique approach to space planning, Rove Home Marasi Drive will feature a mix of fully furnished studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments – planned and designed to maximise efficiency and functionality. Designed to embody Rove’s unique look and feel, the interiors will feature intelligent and modular living solutions by Ori, never seen before in UAE and the region. All units will blend aesthetics and functionality seamlessly with digital home solutions for ultimate convenience.

Bridging the inside and outside worlds, the building will also have direct access to the neighbouring park and surrounding promenade of Marasi Drive, elevating the urban living experience and encouraging residents to step outside. The project will be in a well-connected location, close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, DIFC, and City Walk and with easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Catering to the dynamic preferences of young professionals, this project meticulously integrates every facet of contemporary lifestyle living, prioritising value, efficiency, and a vibrant atmosphere.

“Introducing Rove Home Marasi Drive is a testament to our dedication to offering something different and innovative in the realm of contemporary residential living in Dubai,” said Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels. “Focusing on innovation, Rove Home brings a unique proposition to the real estate market. We have seen huge demand for this new branded residential offering, and we are now targeting 3,000 apartments over the next five years.”

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Rove by signing two new properties, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to innovative residential living,” added Osman Celiker, Managing Director at IRTH. “Driven by our shared values and building on the success of Rove Home in Downtown, we aim to fulfil the ever-evolving needs of Dubai’s dynamic residents with this project.”

Details about the launch of Rove Home Marasi Drive will follow soon.