Almal Investments Wins the ‘Private Villa Project of the Year’ Award

This prestigious accolade underscores the company’s dedication to reinventing sophisticated living in the UAE, striving to maintain a lasting legacy while creating value for residents and investors.

Almal Investments, a Dubai-based investment and development company focusing on hospitality and residential projects, has won the ‘Private Villa Project of the Year’ award from The Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024. The company was recognised for its exceptional work on the Harrisoni La Mer project, which comprises two luxury villas meticulously designed to cater to the discerning tastes of local and international residents.

The Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024 celebrate the achievements of top real estate brands in the Middle East, recognizing remarkable initiatives and projects. Hosted by Construction Business News ME, the event showcases excellence and innovation in various categories, highlighting outstanding real estate endeavors in the region.

The Harrisoni La Mer villas, for which the company has won the award, is a luxury development that presents a tranquil haven in the heart of the bustling city of Dubai. Each villa has been thoughtfully built to excel in every aspect, being located on an exclusive island with breath-taking panoramas of the Arabian Gulf and the glittering cityscape, they offer a whole host of premium amenities. Designed by the renowned architects at XBD Collective, every element in the villas is carefully considered to reflect a seamless fusion of luxury and functionality, drawing inspiration from Miami-style architecture and traditional Arabic influences.

“We are thrilled to have won this award for our remarkable development at the La Mer Island, which showcases our commitment to elevating luxury real estate development in the UAE,” said Mohammad Khader, Head of Developments at Almal Investments. “We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to XBD Design, our esteemed architectural and design partner, and Vibe Construction, our incredible construction partner, for their outstanding work in bringing this project to fruition. Their meticulous attention to detail, commitment to quality, and exceptional craftsmanship are instrumental in transforming our dream into reality”.

In addition to this incredible villa project, Almal Investments has continued expanding in the UAE since its inception. It has recently announced a spectacular luxury development in Ras Al-Khaimah, investing $150 million to develop a stunning 400-key entertainment hotel. Being built on the magnificent Al Marjan Island, this project showcases the company’s dedication to transforming the landscape of hospitality and leisure in the UAE.

Boasting an experienced team with international experience in real estate development, investment services, and hospitality, Almal Investments looks forward to continuing its journey of innovation and growth. With its strategic approach to finding unique opportunities by conducting thorough industry research and analysis, the company aims to drive transformative projects and set a new benchmark for sophisticated living and luxury hospitality.