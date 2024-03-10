Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), one of Dubai’s leading property developers and real estate service providers, has launched ELEVE – its latest residential project in the heart of Downtown Jebel Ali where residents can indulge in luxurious living in a tranquil setting.

Dubbed Downtown Jebel Ali’s ‘Portside Jewel’, the project is strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road and stands out for its vibrant lifestyle, proximity to transport networks and shopping malls, enhanced amenities in every apartment as well as the community, and sublime open views towards the Arabian Gulf.

Commenting on the launch, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO at Deyaar Development, said: “We are thrilled to launch ELEVE, our newest development in Downtown Jebel Ali. The decision to locate this project in Jebel Ali stems from our strategic plan to support the sustainable expansion and growth of communities across the expanded geographic landscape of Dubai. Eleve, Deyaar’s first project in this location provides an elegant residential experience that not only elevates luxurious living in the heart of Jebel Ali, but also aligns with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan that lays out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city. I am confident this will become a much-anticipated project that further reinforces Deyaar’s legacy in creating new urban communities that meet the needs of our customers and create lasting benefits for all our stakeholders.”

ELEVE by Deyaar boasts 33 floors of residential units ranging from studios to three bedrooms, and will be connected directly to Sheikh Zayed Road, thereby ensuring easy access to the bustling industrial area of Jebel Ali, key residential areas of Furjan and Discovery Gardens, as well as Dubai South, Palm Jebel Ali, Jebel Ali Port, the Dubai World Central (DWC) International airport and Expo City Dubai.

Among the world-class infrastructure and amenities on offer at ELEVE are an elegant Residents Lounge and Club Room, a state-of-the-art gym along with a swimming pool, a jacuzzi and separate kids pool, a multipurpose hall, and beautifully landscaped outdoor seating and BBQ areas. The project also includes four floors of covered parking and service areas in the basement and podium floors, and a retail arcade on the ground floor.

“Featuring an elevated lifestyle, a convenient location in downtown Jebel Ali, and luxurious facilities, ELEVE is all set to redefine contemporary living in one of Dubai’s fastest growing neighbourhoods,” said Nasser El Din Aly Amer, Vice President Sales at Deyaar Development. “The quality and innovation at ELEVE are backed by Deyaar’s reputation as the gold standard in the industry, paying homage to our legacy of creating unique and exceptional residences in Dubai. We are thrilled to offer exciting promotions and attractive payment plans at the project launch, adding further value to investing in a thriving new community in a bustling location!”

Construction for ELEVE by Deyaar is scheduled for completion in Q2 of 2027.