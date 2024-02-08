Kempinski Marina Residences Revealed on The Last Land Plot in Dubai Marina

Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy and ABA Group, alongside the luxury hotel management company Kempinski Group, are delighted to announce the launch of Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai. Devmark has been appointed as the Master Agent of Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai. For sales inquiries, please contact here a member of the sales team.

The development will feature a curated collection of 453 sophisticated apartments, ranging from one-bedroom to five-bedroom duplexes, located in one of the last prime locations within Dubai Marina.

Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai, is the residential offering from the Kempinski Group, renowned for its elegant design and meticulously crafted properties, ensuring residents enjoy enriching and unforgettable experiences. This avant-garde development seamlessly blends timeless design with a modern twist, making it a captivating addition to the Dubai Marina skyline. The collection offers hotel-style service, featuring cutting-edge amenities and provides residents with an exclusive retreat within Dubai Marina. Strategically positioned in close proximity to a bustling mall, the iconic structure ensures easy access to a myriad of culinary delights, sun-soaked beaches, and seamless connectivity throughout the city.

Designed by the architectural firm Arkiplan, Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai, is a blend of tradition and modernity, harmoniously balancing proportions and lines. This marvel is a distinctive and instantly recognisable landmark, embracing a clean, minimalist aesthetic. The interiors boast a rich array of fine materials, emphasising tactile surfaces, flawless finishes, and an unwavering pursuit of quality.

At Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai, luxury is redefined through a premier collection of amenities, each thoughtfully selected to enrich the lives of its residents. The development features an expansive outdoor adult infinity pool, complemented by a children’s pool, set within tranquil garden settings that include a Zen-inspired space. Entertainment reaches new heights with a cutting-edge golf simulator, an enriching indoor games room and library, and an exclusive 25-seater private movie theatre, ensuring every moment at home is an experience of indulgence. Additionally, a fully equipped business centre and co-working space provide a seamless blend of work and play, epitomising the residents’ commitment to a lifestyle that is both productive and relaxing.

“With this project, owners and their families can choose to be part of a community of like-minded individuals in Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhood, while enjoying the legendary hospitality services provided by Kempinski,” says René Nijhof, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kempinski S.A. “With its vertical gardens and unique architectural design, Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai, affords owners and investors the chance to be a part of the most exciting new residential project in the city.”

“At Devmark, we pride ourselves on delivering more than just homes; we create lifestyles,” says Sean McCauley, Devmark’s CEO. “Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai, stands as an exceptional investment opportunity, strategically positioned in one of the last coveted spots within Dubai Marina. The team at Devmark recognise the inherent value this exclusive development brings, offering a contemporary-style getaway in the heart of the city, away from the urban hustle. In collaboration with Kempinski Group and ABA Group, we wanted to ensure residents not only reside but truly live. Each residence is individually curated, ensuring diverse options to cater to every buyer’s unique preferences. This is not just a property, and it’s a lucrative investment promising both exceptional value and a personalised retreat in one of Dubai’s most sought-after locales.”

Faisal Alhamer, CEO of ABA Group, commented on the project: “Our collaboration has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life, ensuring that every aspect of this development reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation.” He continued, “Each entity brings its unique strengths and expertise, resulting in a development that is much more than luxurious spaces—it’s a cohesive lifestyle experience.”

Positioned just a 6-minute drive from Sheikh Zayed Road and a quick commute to Dubai International Airport, the development is scheduled for completion by Q2 2027. With the increasing demand for branded residences in prime locations, Kempinski Marina Residences, Dubai, is set to be a compelling choice, whether for investment or as a luxurious residence.