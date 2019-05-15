Dubai Summer Surprises is Back for its 22nd Edition

The summer festival returns from 21 June to 3 August 2019

Dubai is the place to be this summer as Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Dubai’s annual summer festival, returns to the city starting 21 June until 3 August 2019, bringing residents and tourists an exciting six-week line-up of sales, promotions and events.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 22nd edition of DSS will offer an array of summer deals across the city’s shopping outlets, attractions, hotel staycations and family entertainment.

For those who enjoyed an incredible DSS last year, there will be a variety of returning favourites such as Modhesh World, Deal of the Day (an exclusive deal every day on one brand, in one location for one day only), live concerts and many more. The festival will also offer new elements set to excite residents and tourists alike, including huge chances to win life-changing prizes throughout the summer period.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “There is always great anticipation and excitement among the city’s residents and visitors for Dubai Summer Surprises, so we are very pleased to reveal this edition’s dates. As one of the most popular events of the Retail Calendar, the annual summer festival attracts visitors from all over the world, offering six-week of sales, chances to win and world-class entertainment. We look forward to the incredible events and activations that our retail partners have in store for this year’s festival and once again welcome and encourage everyone to experience all that Dubai has to offer during the summer months.”