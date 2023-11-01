Global Village Unveils World-Class Entertainment Line-up

The entertainment line-up includes fan favourites, internationally renowned artists, a thrilling stunt show, iconic characters, world-class concerts and more.

This season will welcome 400 performers from around the globe and host over 40,000 shows.

Season 28 will also showcase cultural performances across the pavilion stages and live street entertainment at every corner

Global Village, the leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment in the UAE and beyond, is thrilled to announce an incredible Season 28 entertainment program. With over 40,000 shows, 400 performers, and a diverse range of offerings, this season promises to be even more extraordinary.

Global Village is known for pushing boundaries to deliver spectacular entertainment, and this season is no exception. From new and returning performances to star-studded concerts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

All-time-favourite, AINJAA, will make a grand return, drumming through Global Village with perfect synchronization and captivating rhythms from the season’s launch throughout the new year. The Philippine troupe and America’s Got Talent alumni, Urban Crew, America’s Got Talent alumni, will defy gravity with awe-inspiring acrobatics.

Joining the international entertainment line-up in January will be Fusion Japan team, who is set to electrify the Main Stage with tumbling, hip-hop, and incredible physical feats in January. To add to the fun, the renowned Dhol Foundation, all the way from the United Kingdom, will fuse South Asian drumming with cutting-edge Celtic music in February.

The Main Stage is also set to dazzle audiences with a star-studded lineup of world-famous singers from every corner of the globe.

Mumbai Nights will present exciting Bollywood routines through the art of dance. Global Village is also set to introduce Merry-Go-Round, a live circus troupe featuring jugglers, fire breathers, Acro dancers, and more. The Toy Shop will transport viewers to a whimsical world of toys coming to life after hours.

For those who crave action, the all-new Cyber City Stunt Show, Powered by Surge, is a must-see. Set in the year 2075, the show features flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank, promising to keep guests on their toes throughout the entire performance

Young visitors will be able to enjoy The Wonderers, PJ Masks, and Peter Rabbit in the Kids’ Theatre. Peter Rabbit, Lily Bobtail, and Squirrel Nutkin will embark on a quest to steal a giant prize radish in a brand-new production. The Global Show Academy will offer interactive shows and workshops exclusively at the Kids’ Theatre.

For visitors who revel in the joy of street theatre, Global Village has prepared an array of street performances promising laughter and delight around every bend.

The excitement doesn’t end there! A magnificent display of fireworks will light up the skies every Friday and Saturday at 9 pm.

Visitors can continue to enjoy spectacular shows and entertainment on the Global Village stages for free with their entry tickets. The “Value” ticket, valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding Public Holidays), will encourage weekday visits, whilst the “Any Day” ticket gives guests the flexibility to enter Global Village any day they like including weekends and public holidays.

As part of Global Villages continued drive for digital transformation, tickets purchased on the user-friendly mobile app or website will again be discounted by 10%. Global Village remains incredible value for money with entry ticket prices starting at just AED22.5.

Global Village is set to welcome guests starting from 18th October 2023. More details about international concerts will be revealed soon.