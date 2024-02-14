Dubai Hosts Action-Packed Festivities to Mark the Chinese New Year

As the vibrant celebrations of the Chinese New Year, curated by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), continue to take over Dubai, residents and visitors alike can expect a weekend packed with breathtaking aerial displays, family entertainment, delectable dining experiences, exclusive retail offers, and much more.

Breathtaking Drone Shows and Fireworks

On 10 February, a spectacular drone show will illuminate the skies above the iconic Burj Al Arab. Over 1,500 drones will create a 300-metre-long Chinese dragon at 7.30 pm, marking the first instance of drones manoeuvring around a building.

At Dubai Festival City Mall, visitors can experience the magic of a Dancing Dragon performance and the immersive IMAGINE show from 9 to 11 February. Additionally, to mark the end of the Chinese New Year festivities, the mall will illuminate the sky with breathtaking fireworks at 9 pm on 11 February.

Immersive Experiences and Family Entertainment

La Perle invites residents and visitors to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a special 20 per cent off on tickets until 11 February. Ticket holders can experience the thrill of Chinese New Year with a meet and greet featuring the La Perle King, Prince, and Lion on 10 and 11 February. Families can enjoy a fun Sunday with kids’ face painting and engaging activities.

Jumeirah Lakes Towers will come alive with captivating dragon and lion dances, lively drum shows, and engaging arts and crafts activities on 10 February at JLT Park.

IMG Worlds of Adventure and Dubai Parks & Resorts are also hosting a series of vibrant shows and interactive experiences until 20 February, celebrating the Chinese New Year in grand style.

Exclusive Shopping Offers

Dubai Festival City Mall offers Chinese visitors and residents a 10 per cent cashback when purchasing a gift card worth AED300 or more, and two lucky shoppers stand the chance to win a gift card worth AED10,000 each.

At Mall of the Emirates, Chinese visitors and residents can take advantage of daily prizes and exclusive deals, including earning 10X SHARE points on purchases. Daily instant prizes are also up for grabs, ranging from mall gift cards to exciting rewards such as AED100,000 in mall gift cards, airline tickets, gold coins from Damas, and electronics.

For added savings, customers can use Alipay or WeChat Pay at participating Al Tayer stores across the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates to get 15 per cent off on full-priced items until 16 February. Participating brands include Moschino, Coach, Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, and more.

Damas adds elegance to Chinese New Year with a special offer and invites shoppers to receive a complimentary Damas candle with purchases over AED3500. Chinese residents and visitors can also enjoy 10 per cent off on certified diamonds and 30 per cent off on Kallista rings across multiple boutiques.Meanwhile Galeries Lafayette presents offers with up to 40 per cent savings on skincare brands like Valmont, Shiseido, Sisley, and more until 10 February.

Shoppers can also find great deals at popular brands such as Bloomingdale’s, Mamas & Papas, Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Odora, Watsons, and Xiaomi with offers including special prices and gifts with purchases across multiple branches.

Exciting Dining and Hospitality Offers

Trader Vic’s Palm, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah will host a Chinese New Year Brunch on 10 February, featuring delicious island bites, meat stations, sharing platters and free-flowing beverages, starting at AED350 per person.

Al Dana at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel invites guests to join in the festivities on 10 February and enjoy a delectable buffet and soft beverage package for AED167.

Movenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre will host a special Mashawi theme night on 10 February. This fusion experience combines the vibrancy of Chinese culture with the warmth of Movenpick hospitality. Prices start from AED220 for a buffet with soft beverages.

Guests staying at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Al Habtoor Polo Resort can also enjoy special Chinese New Year offers, including savings on stays, dining, and spa experiences.

Dubai’s Chinese New Year festivities finale promise a weekend filled with excitement, joy, and unforgettable experiences.

Full details of the Chinese New Year in Dubai calendar of promotions and events can be found on CNYINDUBAI.COM., @styledbydubai, and @celebratedubai