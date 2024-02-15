Top Experiences to Enjoy in Dubai in Celebration of Chinese New Year

To celebrate the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Dragon, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has unveiled an array of exciting events, fun attractions and retail promotions taking place this week across the city.

Breathtaking Aerial Displays

On the evening of 10 February, a spectacular drone show is scheduled at the iconic Burj Al Arab, where approximately 1600-1800 drones will illuminate the sky, creating a 300-metre-long Chinese dragon at 7.30pm. This marks a groundbreaking moment as it is the first time drones will manoeuvre around a building, showcasing Dubai’s technological innovation during this important occasion.

On 11 February, visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall can enjoy a spectacular fireworks show at 9pm.

Family Fun at Dubai’s Theme Parks

Residents and visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the lively spirit of the Chinese new year at IMG Worlds of Adventure. The theme and amusement park will host a daily array of shows until 20 February, including the Lunar New Year celebration dance, dragon parade, and the mesmerizing magic show. Visitors can also enjoy roaming lion and dragon dances, with the Wheel of Fortune adding a touch of joy on weekends.

Meanwhile, LEGOLAND® Dubai transforms Factory Street into a lively Chinese New Year hub, adorned with lanterns, music, and lights. Families can extend the celebration with a Chinese New Year sleepover at LEGOLAND® Hotel Dubai for unique experiences, including a LEGO® Dragon Build, an evening dance workshop and the BRICKS BRUNCH on Saturday, which will dish up Chinese-themed activities and menus for a delightful experience.

At Riverland™ Dubai, the festive spirit comes alive with energetic Chinese New Year street performances, showcasing traditional lion and dragon dances, meet-and-greets with iconic characters, and mesmerising acrobatic shows.

For those seeking blockbuster-style entertainment, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai invites families to follow in the footsteps of Po from Kung Fu Panda. Kids and adults can join the Kung Fu Panda Academy show, where they can learn the art of Kung Fu alongside the lovable and hilarious Po and the wise Master Shifu.

Festive Rewards at Dubai’s Top Malls

The Chinese New Year festivities kick off at Dubai Festival City Mall, where Chinese residents and visitors are in for a treat. Customers can enjoy 10 per cent cashback when purchasing a gift card worth AED300 or more, and two lucky shoppers also stand the chance to win a gift card worth AED10,000, providing the perfect opportunity to share the joy of the festival with loved ones. Visitors can also experience the magic of a Dancing Dragon performance and the immersive IMAGINE show from 9 to 11 February.

Shoppers can immerse themselves in the celebrations at Mall of the Emirates, where daily prizes and exclusive deals await. Chinese residents and visitors can seize the opportunity to receive 10X SHARE points on purchases, win daily instant prizes, including mall gift cards and other exciting rewards including AED100,000 in mall gift cards, airline tickets, gold coins from Damas, and electronics.

Customers can use Alipay or WeChat Pay at participating Al Tayer stores across the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates to get 15 per cent off on full-priced items until 16 February. This offer is valid across popular brands such as Moschino, Coach, Emporio Armani, Emporio Armani Kids, Giorgio Armani, Gianvito Rossi, Kurt Geiger, Diptyque, and Kiehl’s.

Fashion and Jewellery Finds for the Season

Maje spreads joy at Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina, offering a gift for purchases over AED1200 from the Chinese New Year collection.

Guess & Guess Collection Boutique at Mall of the Emirates hosts a part sale from 25 to 50 per cent off, allowing fashion enthusiasts to indulge in their favourite styles at irresistible prices.

Pandora treats shoppers with special offers, such as a “3 for 2” deal and exclusive prices on selected items, at various malls including Mall of the Emirates, Nakheel Mall, and City Centre Mirdif.

Adding a touch of elegance to the Chinese New Year celebrations, Damas invites customers to indulge in a rewarding shopping experience and receive a complimentary exclusive Damas candle with purchases of AED3500 and above. The brand is also offering 10 per cent off on certified diamonds and 30 per cent off on Kallista rings across multiple boutiques for Chinese residents and visitors.

Exceptional Savings

Xiaomi spreads the festive cheer at the Dubai Mall, offering special deals on a wide range of products including TVs, vacuum cleaners, scooters, and more.

For those planning travels in the Year of the Dragon, Samsonite offers savings from 25 to 40 per cent at various malls, providing an exclusive opportunity to pack essentials in style.

Shoppers can enjoy up to 75 per cent at leading brands including Armani and Coach.

Festive Dining and Stays

Foodies are invited to indulge in a festive feast at Sui Mui, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, with a specially crafted Chinese New Year menu. The celebrations include a Chinese New Year-inspired buffet on 11 February, and a special à la carte menu available from 12 to 15 February.

Families and friends can relish a special dinner buffet at Liwan Terrace, Swissotel Al Ghurair, featuring live grill options and a sumptuous array of Asian specialties. The evening is priced at AED129 for adults, AED65 for children (6 to 12 years), and complimentary for children below 6 years.

Guests can savour world-class dining experiences with an exclusive AED300 credit to use at one of SLS Dubai’s many dining outlets when booking a stay in any room category.

Families can share the love of the season in a delightful feast at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, where children under 12 can stay for free when sharing a room with adults. Additionally, guests can indulge in a special Chinese New Year buffet at Long Yin, featuring a live cooking show and entertainment, starting at AED325.

Full details of the Chinese New Year in Dubai calendar of promotions and events can be found on CNYINDUBAI.COM.