Yas Marina Celebrates the Festive Season in Style

The capital’s go-to lifestyle destination invites guests to experience an unforgettable night out.

Rock around the Christmas tree as the region’s finest superyacht marina, Yas Marina gears up to host an unforgettable festive season, with an incredible offering of mouth-watering and scrumptious dining options. Ring in the new year with the exhilarating line up of New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31st, with a dazzling firework display set to light up the sky.

Cipriani

The capital’s coveted Italian restaurant, Cipriani celebrates the festive season with a selection of flavourful dishes and an indulgent four course Italian four-course menu cooked to perfection from December 23-25. Diners can expect mouth-watering dishes including octopus carpaccio with olive oil and lemon, homemade fish ravioli with prawns and lobster amongst others, and don’t forget to end on a hight note, with the classic Cipriani panettone with mascarpone sauce. Dust off your dancing shoes and ring in the New Year as a live band belts classics till the wee hours on December 31st.

Penelope’s

Celebrate this festive season at the brand-new Penelope’s, with 1920s inspired glam, French Mediterranean fine dining and unrivalled entertainment. Set to bring the glamorous lifestyle of the Cote D’Azure to Yas Marina, Penelope’s welcomes guests to celebrate Christmas from December 24th – 25th, including an appetizing three course meal package and unlimited beverages for AED399. Ring in the New Year with a festive feast on December 31st, worth AED850, including a bottle of sparkling.

Ishtar

At Ishtar, guests are in for a luxurious celebration to delight all the senses. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with dinner and unlimited free flowing beverages for AED500 until 1:00am. Early reservations can avail a discount worth AED399.

Aquarium

Located at the heart of Yas Marina, Aquarium offers the freshest catch of the day, with incredible views of the sparkling blue expanse. Aquarium’s Christmas brunch offer includes a soft drink package for AED199, or a house package at AED350. Choose the festive buffet at either AED399 or a premium package at AED489; or for the indulgent three course set menu.

Looking to ring in the new year? Guests can enjoy live entertainment and dinner overlooking the sparkling blue waters of the marina, including free flowing beverages for AED650 until 1:00am. Early birds can avail this offer for AED499.

Stars ‘N’ Bars

Yas Marina’s resident American sports bar-concept announces exciting offers this December. Enjoy a sleighing turkey roast special for AED99 or the expansive package for AED119, including two house beverages, and a selection of delicious mince pies until December 30th. Adorn your favourite jolly outfit on Christmas day and feast on a brunch from 12:00pm – 4:00pm. As the sun sets over the marina, the ‘Bad Santa Drunch’ will be kicking off from 5:00pm – 7:00pm with two hours of unlimited beverages and a live DJ keeping you on your feet – for only AED99.

Stars ‘N’ Bars will be hosting a New Year’s Eve brunch from 8:30pm – 12:30pm with DJ Jay Beats belting out classics. Guests can pick from the premium package worth AED450 for a three-course meal, and four hours of unlimited beverages, including cocktails; or the house beverage package for AED399 for three courses and four hours of unlimited house beverages and cocktails.

Diablito

Offering prime views of the marina, Diablito offers guests a Christmas brunch option on December 25th from 12:00pm – 9:00pm. Dig into four sharing tapas, individual main course and a delicious desert platter (if you can share) along with unlimited house spirits, house grape, bottled hops and sangrias all for AED350!

That’s not all! Diablito will be celebrating New Year’s Eve by offering guests a magnificent dinner on December 31st between 9:00pm – 1:00am. Have your pick from mouth watering dessert platters, four sharing tapas, a main course and unlimited house spirits and grape, hops and sangrias for AED 450.