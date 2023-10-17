UNTOLD, Dubai’s first mega music festival, which takes place from February 15th to 18th at Expo City Dubai, will be having an ongoing activation on-site at Expand North Star Dubai Harbour, from October 15th to 18th

Expand North Star, for the first time, partners with a music festival, cementing the profound impact of this collaboration, and offering Expand North Star attendees exclusive deals for UNTOLD Dubai Festival

Expand North Star, the world’s largest startup event, taking place from October 15th to 18th at Dubai Harbor, is set to collaborate with UNTOLD Dubai, the region’s first 4-day mega music festival. This partnership will bring together the realms of technology and entertainment, promising an extraordinary fusion of innovation and music like never before. UNTOLD Dubai is set to be a ground-breaking musical extravaganza when it arrives in Dubai from February 15th to 18th. In an exclusive preview, UNTOLD Dubai will be showcasing some of the exceptional surprises people can look forward to at Expand North Star at Dubai Harbour from 15th to 18th October 2023.

As part of this ground-breaking collaboration, UNTOLD will be the official entertainment partner for Expand North Star, adding a unique and dynamic dimension to the event. UNTOLD Dubai will have daily activations at Expand North Star, located at the iconic Dubai Harbour, between 15:00 and 21:00, featuring a stage and a live DJ playing the freshest tracks to keep the energy levels high throughout the event.

UNTOLD Dubai is known for delivering unforgettable musical experiences and the stunning Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of the World Expo, will provide the backdrop for this grand event. Combining the vibrant city of Dubai with the immersive experiences of Expo City, UNTOLD Dubai guarantees a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Dubai’s multicultural identity makes it the perfect host for UNTOLD Dubai, where dreams come alive and dance floor revelry knows no bounds. Supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and in partnership with Expo City Dubai, UNTOLD Dubai is set to be the highlight of Dubai’s 2024 music calendar. UNTOLD Dubai transcends genres, promising an all-encompassing cultural experience featuring an array of music genres from pop and R&B to house, techno, hip-hop, and more.

Expand North Star, hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, is the global gathering that brings together the world’s most innovative startups, enterprises and brightest minds. This year, Expand North Star along with GITEX GLOBAL is set to supercharge the global race for AI supremacy under the theme, “The Year to Imagine AI in Everything.” The event will reveal unmissable prophecies and expert perspectives about AI’s impact on business, economy, society, and culture. GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star will serve as a platform for the world’s leading founders, investors, corporate innovators, and sustainability advocates, setting the stage for COP28.

Stay tuned for further updates on this ground-breaking collaboration between UNTOLD technology and entertainment in Dubai. For more information about UNTOLD Dubai visit www.untold.ae and for more information about Expand North Star visit www.expandnorthstar.com