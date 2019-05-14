Ramadan in Dubai Weekly Activities

With the Holy Month of Ramadan well underway, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has rounded up the top promotions, events and experiences to enjoy this week:

Family fun at KidZania® Dubai

During Ramadan, little ones can access the activity-packed indoor city for AED 99 only instead of AED 185. Valid on weekdays from 4pm onwards, kids can enjoy an array of educational and entertaining activities at KidZania® Dubai.

Edutainment at OliOli

OliOli, the interactive children’s play museum in Dubai is offering families a special pass at AED 95 per child on weekdays and AED 25 per adult.

With the Holy Month of Ramadan well underway, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has rounded up the top promotions, events and experiences to enjoy this week:

Family fun at KidZania® Dubai

During Ramadan, little ones can access the activity-packed indoor city for AED 99 only instead of AED 185. Valid on weekdays from 4pm onwards, kids can enjoy an array of educational and entertaining activities at KidZania® Dubai.

Edutainment at OliOli

OliOli, the interactive children’s play museum in Dubai is offering families a special pass at AED 95 per child on weekdays and AED 25 per adult.

￼Dubai Ice Rink

Skating enthusiasts can stay cool during the summer months and enjoy the Dubai Ice Rink with tickets priced at just AED 49 instead of AED 95. Ticket prices for guests under 100 cm of height are reduced even further to AED 40 – it’s time to get those skates on!

Traditional Ramadan Cannon

Residents and visitors looking to experience something traditional this Ramadan can head to Madinat Jumeirah where Dubai Police will be firing a cannon every day to signal the end of the fast.

Ramadan Trunk Show at Sheraton Grand Hotel

Ladyz Fusion will host a Ramadan Trunk Show at the Sheraton Grand Hotel on 17 May from 11am until 1pm. Returning for its tenth edition, the seasonal exhibition is a chance for visitors to check out the latest collections of fashion, jewellery and accessories.

￼Staycation at Sofitel Hotel Downtown

From 5 May to 30 June, Sofitel Dubai Downtown will offer a special room rate in the spirit of Ramadan, whereby residents and tourists can check-in from AED 555 inclusive of breakfast or in-room Suhoor. Guests will also be able to take advantage of the indoor walk to The Dubai Mall from the property or take the complimentary shuttle bus to family destinations such as La Mer and Kite Beach.

Dubai Ice Rink

Skating enthusiasts can stay cool during the summer months and enjoy the Dubai Ice Rink with tickets priced at just AED 49 instead of AED 95. Ticket prices for guests under 100 cm of height are reduced even further to AED 40 – it’s time to get those skates on!

Traditional Ramadan Cannon

Residents and visitors looking to experience something traditional this Ramadan can head to Madinat Jumeirah where Dubai Police will be firing a cannon every day to signal the end of the fast.

Ramadan Trunk Show at Sheraton Grand Hotel

Ladyz Fusion will host a Ramadan Trunk Show at the Sheraton Grand Hotel on 17 May from 11am until 1pm. Returning for its tenth edition, the seasonal exhibition is a chance for visitors to check out the latest collections of fashion, jewellery and accessories.

Staycation at Sofitel Hotel Downtown

From 5 May to 30 June, Sofitel Dubai Downtown will offer a special room rate in the spirit of Ramadan, whereby residents and tourists can check-in from AED 555 inclusive of breakfast or in-room Suhoor. Guests will also be able to take advantage of the indoor walk to The Dubai Mall from the property or take the complimentary shuttle bus to family destinations such as La Mer and Kite Beach.