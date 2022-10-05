Cinemacity Al Qana, The Largest Cinema In The UAE, Now Open

An Avant-Premiere “Al Hayba The Movie” Inaugurates the Opening Ceremony

15 screens with 3 VIP theatres and 1 Presidential theatre, offering 1,800 seats

The 336 seat XXL theatre has the largest screen in Abu Dhabi at 26m wide

3 culinary dining experiences to cater to every wallet & taste

Al Qana, the lively social dining and entertainment destination in the heart of Abu Dhabi, hosted a grand opening ceremony of Cinemacity Al Qana on Sunday, Sept 25, 2022, with an Avant-premiere of the most-awaited Arabic film “Al Hayba The Movie” in the presence of key officials, developers, director, and film’s stars.

The opening of Cinemacity Al Qana extends the lifestyle offering of the destination, with 15 screens including 3 VIP theatres, 1 Presidential Theatre, and the XXL theatre with the largest screen in Abu Dhabi. It will set a new standard for cinemas that uniquely blend F&B destinations with high-quality visual entertainment.

Built to last, Cinemacity Al Qana has a capacity of over 1800 seats and will blend cutting-edge technology with an array of culinary options to offer the next generation of entertainment. Whether it’s a night out with friends, enjoying a delicious meal before watching the latest blockbuster, or celebrating a special birthday with a private screening, or even a family day out, Cinemacity Al Qana has everything fans need to watch movies in a red-carpet style. For the ultimate in luxury, the 3 VIPS theatres offer full reclining seats with a dine-in service including on-demand waiter service.

Offering guests a truly immersive and unforgettable cinematic experience, the XXL Theatre is Cinemacity Al Qana’s first custom PLF (Premium Large Format) theatre which features a 26m wide screen with dual high contrast laser projectors, Dolby ATMOS surround sound.

Fouad Mashal, Chief Executive Officer of Al Barakah International Investment, developer of Al Qana, said, “As the new outdoor season commences, Al Qana is emerging as the new hotspot in Abu Dhabi, offering a unique mix of homegrown and international concepts. Building on the successful launch of The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, we predict that Cinemacity Al Qana will also delight visitors of all ages as it redefines the modern cinema experience.”

Hammad Atassi, CEO of Cinemacity Al Qana, said: “Cinemacity Al Qana has officially opened its door for Abu Dhabi and UAE residents. They will be delighted to see what’s inside this beautifully designed gigantic building and experience the luxurious facility and service for their entertainment pleasure.” He added: “Our grand opening with a key Avant-premiere echoes our ambition to bring more exclusive premiers, blockbuster movie debuts, and key events that will entertain our visitors.”

Stuart Gissing, General Manager of Al Qana said in a statement: “Cinemacity Al Qana will redefine how people see and use Cinema Complexes and Food Offerings; collectively or independently. With the launch of our cinema, Al Qana is gaining an unparalleled attraction as a world-class destination.”

To elevate the typical trip to the movies, Cinemacity Al Qana has created a plethora of decadent culinary concepts so you can relax and dine morning, noon, or night:

Graffiti, is the ideal evening hangout

Ideal for millennials, Graffiti is a hip, urban space and eatery serving wood-gas fire pizza and authentic Italian dishes. Guests can unwind to the hypnotic beats played by the resident DJ while the waterfront views provide the perfect backdrop for a relaxing evening. Soon to be the favourite hangout for locals, Graffiti will also offer birthday celebrations for those that enjoy a film-filled event.

Savour a taste of elegance at Backlot Cafe

For those that favour freshly baked treats, sophisticated Backlot Café serves a classic menu of sandwiches, pastries and artisanal coffee.

Take a trip to Tokyo at Azul Lounge

Catering to those that enjoy the finer things in life, Azul Lounge offers an array of Japanese fusion cuisine including sushi and raw carpaccio, with sophisticated mocktails. Designed with luxe interiors and decadent dining, Azul Lounge invites guests to enjoy a truly VIP cinema experience.

To kickstart the season, Cinemacity Al Qana hosted the red-carpet premiere of the Arabic movie ‘Al Hayba’, featuring famous Arab actors. Cinemacity Al Qana is now open and screening top Hollywood, Bollywood, and Arabic movies, which can all be booked on the website: https://www.cinemacity.ae/Browsing/