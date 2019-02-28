Living in Dubai is luxurious and enjoyable for anyone. There are many facilities for those who live here and all thanks to the technology that has made this easier. There are several companies in Dubai which are facilitating people to get the needed services a single call away. Expats living in Dubai could challenge when they don’t need from where to get what. So today in this article, we will share top 10 companies that make your life easier in Dubai, be it when it comes to home cleaning or choosing your weekend entertainment.

Top 10 Companies that make your life easier in Dubai

1. Cinema UAE: There are thousands of Cinemas in UAE, but not all the cinemas have their official websites. So why look for the websites to find where the blockbuster is showing at a time that suits?

Just get this amazing service and get to know about the film times and a list of super hits this week. You can book your ticket to the cinema’s online booking site.

2. Eat: Do you want to find the best eatery in Dubai? Eat app it has become easy. Now in the wherever area of Dubai you’re in, use Eat to find the best nearest restaurants to dine in and have a good time with loved ones.

3. Careem: Now you can get safe, and the affordable ride in Dubai. Careem is a transport service which pick up you from your destination and drop off in any part in Dubai. This service has been improving the lives of people for years. Just book a ride with Careem and stay in rest. You chauffeur will be at your service!

4. Fetchr: Now you can send and receive packages easily and all done from your phone. You need not to insert your address. Just enter your name and mobile number for sender and receiver, and you’ll get your package instantly.

5. Cleaningcompany.ae: There is nothing better than coming back to a spotless home after a whole long hectic day. There are thousands of cleaning companies in Dubai which help you get a clean bedroom and kitchen. But for professionalism and efficiency, then nothing could pull back CleaningCompany.ae. With years of experience and latest technology, CleaningComapny.ae is serving Dubai and have thousands of satisfied customers.

6. Darb: Do you want to find the bus information? You can find which bus route is closest to your current location and get timings and routes. Just get this app and a tab for the bus icon. From here you can find all the bus marker within 1.5 kilometers of your current location.

7. mPay: Get the convenience of paying bills with your locally issued credit card; now you can pay all your utility bills by a single click. You can recharge top up, can pay traffic fines and much more.

8. GreenSteaM: Using just one litre of water, this eco-friendly firm uses steam to clean your car, removing dirt, germs and dust particles inside and out.

9. RTA Smart Parking: Old days have gone when everyone is scrambling around for the coins to feed the parking meter. With this service, you can pay for your parking across Dubai.

10. MyDXB: Do you want to get real-time flight status update? Well, it’s possible with MyDXB! This app lets you assure about no bewildered at the departure board. You can have shopping, drink and food information also.