Farnek Launches Hotel Management Company

Leading UAE-based facilities management (FM) company expands hospitality outsourcing division into comprehensive hotel management business.

Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has developed its hospitality division into an all-embracing hotel management company under the leadership of renowned UAE-based international hotelier Walter Knight.

Knight was originally responsible for structuring and developing Farnek’s fledgling hospitality division earlier this year. Farnek started by providing a comprehensive range of outsourced and third-party services, including concierge services, housekeeping, property operations, maintenance, energy consultancy (POMEC).

Farnek’s endeavours met with early success, securing numerous contracts which included the new Expo Village, situated on the Expo 2020 site. Farnek is currently responsible for managing the reservation services, concierge, front office services and housekeeping, for the 2,273 apartments.

Furthermore, under the trade name of Farnek Hotel Management, the company can now expand its services to cover all aspects of hotel and resort management from initial consultation to day-to-day operations.

Knight, director of hospitality commented: “Originally we were aiming for a service offering, which not only embraced traditionally outsourced FM and manpower services, but also managing revenue driven services, such as central reservation offices and associated sales services.

“Now with our hotel management licence, we can approach hotel developers, investors, owners and management companies direct with a full suite of services including consultancy, management, outsourcing and manpower services proposition.”

Farnek is no stranger to the hospitality sector in the Middle East and has been supporting the UAE’s hospitality sector for over 40 years, in which time it has amassed an extensive portfolio of hotel contracts, which include five-star brands such as Marriott, Sheraton, Sofitel and Rotana.

Its consultancy division has been helping hotels and resorts become more sustainable over the past 15 years. Indeed, Farnek’s Hotel Optimizer software, can record, analyse and benchmark a property’s energy and water consumption, as well as waste generation, along with expert recommendations to operate more cost-efficiently and sustainably.

Furthermore, Farnek is a preferred partner and auditor for Green Globe the worldwide sustainability accreditation system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses.

“Our strategy was to create an unrivalled 360-degree market proposition for the hotel sector, and we have now achieved that. Moreover, we also have some exciting smart products in development that will be launched very soon, complementing and interfacing with existing property management systems,” said Markus Oberlin, CEO Farnek.

“This gives Farnek a very clear competitive edge, in an industry that will see major changes in the way hotels are managed and operated, with the advent of artificial intelligence, sustainability, human capital development and the digitisation of asset management over the years to come,” he added.