The Suppliers Complex Seeks to Attract SMEs, Start-ups

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub at Dubai South announced that its Suppliers Complex, the first vertical aerospace complex in the region, is scheduled to be completed in September. The facility aims to attract SMEs and start-ups by offering solutions which are designed for multipurpose activities.

The Suppliers Complex, which is located in the Supply Chain Cluster, is a G+3 development offering over 12,000m2 of light industrial space, enabling aerospace companies to easily and quickly set-up their facilities. The facility offers 86 leasable units with 3 levels for companies providing maintenance services, aircraft parts trading, aerospace and drone companies.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “The new facility is in line with our mandate to provide the aviation industry with the required infrastructure and facilities to set up their businesses as part of the overall ecosystem that we have at MBRAH. We are also offering exclusive incentives to companies, mainly start-ups and SMEs, and we will spare no effort to cement Dubai’s position on the world aviation map.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.