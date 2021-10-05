FAB Launches Exclusive Benefits for Golden Visa Holders

The newly-launched benefits for Golden Visa holders were made possible through a collaboration between FAB and the Abu Dhabi Residents Office

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) to offer UAE Golden Visa holders exclusive mortgage and deposit products at competitive rates.

Through the partnership, recipients of the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa can access a range of benefits at FAB including exclusive five-year fixed mortgage rates starting from 2.49% per year with a fee waiver, in addition to iSave deposit rates of up to 1.68% per year. Applying for these benefits is easy and can be done through FAB’s online banking and mobile app, while the approval process is instant, allowing applicants to receive a decision in minutes.

Speaking about the partnership, Sameh Al Qubaisi, Executive Director – Executive Affairs Office at ADDED, said: “As the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest financial institutions, FAB has a unique understanding of the regional and global investment landscape. This distinguishes the bank as an outstanding ambassador for the Abu Dhabi business community, exemplifying the entrepreneurial spirit that has become synonymous with the emirate. With its demonstrated record of empowering businesses to grow across the region, FAB shares the values that drive each and every single one of us at the Abu Dhabi Residents Office to accomplish our goal of attracting the most enterprising and gifted people in the world to realise their dreams and potential in Abu Dhabi. As part of our unwavering commitment to supporting the emirate’s thriving international community, we look forward to working closely with FAB as partners to create programmes and offerings that set Abu Dhabi apart as a world-class business hub, bolstering the local economy in the process.”

Futoon Almazrouei, Group Head of Consumer Banking Group – UAE, said: “The UAE is building a diverse community of intellectuals and creatives who contribute to the development of its knowledge-based economy. By providing recipients of the UAE Golden Visa exclusive benefits for mortgages and deposit products, FAB is making it easier for global talent to establish a long-term home in Abu Dhabi. At FAB, we will continue to be a supporter of the UAE’s strategic objectives, working closely with the federal and local governments to create impactful solutions for the benefit of the country and its residents.”

The Golden Visa programme was launched by the UAE Government in 2019. Under the scheme, successful applicants can obtain long-term residence visas that enable them to live, work, study and invest in the UAE. Candidates keen to apply for the Golden Visa can visit the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) website at adro.gov.ae for more details on each Golden Visa category and their respective criteria. Applicants can also take advantage of ADRO’s Golden Visa Eligibility Tool online to determine the category of visa they are eligible for.

The partnership between FAB and ADRO is the latest in a series of collaborations launched to support strategic government initiatives. FAB works closely with the UAE federal government, the local governments, and other public sector entities in the financial domain to support the UAE’s economic and societal objectives.