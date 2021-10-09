2021 Kitchen Trends: The Most Desired Colour, Revealed

With the rising popularity of interior design content on social media, it’s no surprise that people might now be reconsidering their home decor. In fact, since this time last year, searches for ‘what colour to paint my kitchen’ have increased by 55% according to Google Trends data.

Keen to explore the current trends in home redesign, Uswitch.com compiled a list of 50 popular kitchen colours from an array of sources, and utilised SEMRush’s keyword search to discover the average monthly worldwide search volumes for each colour. This allowed Uswitch.com to rank the most, and least, popular colours to paint your kitchen in 2021.

The top 10 popular colours to paint your kitchen

Uswitch.com discovered that the most popular colour to paint your kitchen in 2021 is white. The phrase ‘white kitchen’ receives on average 84,700 searches worldwide per month! White is a very popular colour among celebrities, with the likes of Beyoncé, Kris Jenner, and Celine Dion all preferring white finishes.

Tip: It can take two to three coats of white paint for the colour to really pop, so it’s important to have enough paint!

In second place is green, with an average global search volume of 57,800 per month. Last year, Architectural Digest revealed that 50 Shades actor Dakota Johnson has a much loved green kitchen in her mid-century LA home.

Tip: Painting your kitchen a cool colour, such as a sage or teal, could help your kitchen space feel larger.

Ranking in third place is a black kitchen, which hails a worldwide average of 49,300 searches a month.

Tip: Accenting your kitchen with complimentary colours (colours that are opposite each other on a colour wheel) can really make the room ‘pop’. Using analogous colours however, colours that flow from one to another (like black to blue) can really unify a room and help promote a peaceful atmosphere.

Psychologist and founder of Psychreg.org Dennis Relojo-Howell explained the results:

“Looking at the list of top colours, one of them stands out straight away: red. Red is something you have probably seen a lot in advertising, and there is a good reason why. It is the colour of fire, which conveys intensity and passion. Red is also the colour that exudes exuberant energy, so you can also expect it to stimulate a frantic atmosphere in a kitchen. Not only that, red has been known to promote appetite, so it’s not just for the kitchen, but also for the dining room.

“Blue has been known to promote soothing qualities that can transform busy spaces like the kitchen into a space with a more relaxed ambience. You can also opt for pastel colours by combining white to most colours. This dual-tone palette can also give off a refreshing vibe.

“Along with colours and the rich aroma from your recipe, features and decorative accessories can also promote a warm-hearted feeling that can make the kitchen even more unique from other spaces in your home.”

The 10 least popular colours to paint your kitchen

Uswitch.com can also reveal the least popular colours of those analysed to paint your kitchen.