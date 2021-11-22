Discovering a Passion for Expert Design Solutions

An innovative design strategy and close attention to detail and client needs make Studio Twelve Interiors stand out with their unique approach to creating beautiful spaces. This is why Studio Twelve Interiors has been selected by the panel of expert judges at Luxury Lifestyle Awards as a winner in the category of Best Luxury Apartment Interior Design for EAK in Turkey 2021.

The creative team at Studio Twelve Interiors are passionate about delivering innovative design while working closely with every client and always listening to their voice. The company works across the three related disciplines of architecture, interior design and landscaping where they are committed to offering their hands-on service from conception to completion. The planning starts with the architectural and structural components where the professional team brainstorms the options having evaluated the space available while taking into account its size, shape, the natural light and the client preferences.

When it comes to the interior design element, the design team’s imagination, enthusiasm and innovation comes to the fore in their quest to maximize visual appeal and functionality while also focusing on sustainability. Their goal is to deliver an interior outcome that is an extension of who the client is while also creating modern and adaptable living and working spaces that blend harmoniously with their surroundings.

These principles are perfectly demonstrated in the EAK apartment they designed in Istanbul, Turkey. After visiting the site, the company suggested the client purchase two adjacent apartments and open them up together to accommodate the family. They subcontracted a team in Istanbul after extensive market research, who were supported by their staff in Qatar, and supervised the entire construction process. This resulted in delivery of a one-of-a-kind apartment with full operation supplies and equipment (OS&E) ready for the client to unpack and enjoy their vacation instantly.

“It is such a privilege to have been chosen as a winner in the category of Best Luxury Apartment Interior Design for EAK in Turkey 2021 by the specialists at Luxury Lifestyle Awards. We pride ourselves on our unique approach to delivering innovative, stylish tailor-made projects that match our client brief while making the most of the surroundings and resources. It is satisfying for the whole team to have this recognized,” says Maha M. Al Kuwari, Managing Partner, Studio Twelve Interiors.