MAG Lifestyle Development offers unprecedented value deals on MAG EYE residences

MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the property development arm of MAG Group Holding, is offering unprecedented offers to customers at MAG EYE, its fully gated townhouse and residential community in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City in Meydan District 7.

The competitively priced apartments and townhouses in MAG EYE are now available for investors at even more affordable terms. Townhouse customers get unbeatable value with free DLD fees upon purchase and benefit from zero down payment. With prices starting at only AED1.577 million, customers can opt for an eight-year monthly payment plan with equal instalments to be paid 36 months during the construction phase and the rest in monthly instalments over a period of 60 months (five years) post-handover. Those not opting for the post-handover payment plan will receive an additional 4 per cent waiver on Dubai Land Department (DLD) fees and service charge written off for 12 years.

With the new offer, customers of studio apartments, starting at only AED 475,000, now have the convenience of zero down payment and an attractive five-year monthly payment plan. Customers only have to pay equal monthly instalments for 36 months during construction phase with the rest to be paid every month for 24 months post-handover. For those not availing of the post-handover payment plan can also benefit from 4per cent discount on DLD fees and the service charge for 2 years fully waived off.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah – CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development, said: “MAG EYE is today one of the most sought-after residential communities in Dubai for its cost-competitive pricing for homes designed and built to world-class standards and set in a central location. With the new offer, we are making residential purchase in Dubai more affordable for our customers and encouraging them to move from rental living to owned homes. The value-add for customers not opting for a post-handover payment plan is indeed significant as we are providing free service charge that helps customers to making incredible savings.”

MAG EYE is located in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City Meydan District 7 — a prime location that is close to both Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai. In all, the gated community will feature 4,717 studios or one-bedroom apartments and 694 three / four-bedroom townhouses. MAG EYE’s competitive pricing means investors can achieve high return on investment and significant price appreciation in the coming years.

MAG EYE residents will benefit from access to a sports club, ladies lounge area, coffee shop, swimming pool, and dedicated children’s pool and indoor play area. The development also features 4,800 square metres of public facilities including a private clinic, a nursery and mosque, around 5,000 square metres of retail space, and 84,211 square metres of public parks and green areas complete with a jogging and bicycle track. For more information please contact 800MAG (624).