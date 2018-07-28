11 Interior Design Tricks to Beat the Summer Heat

Summers in the UAE can get extremely hot and sticky. This excessive and uncomfortable heat is an energy drainer too. To keep this excess heat at bay, you need to prep your home with design trends that will not only brighten your mood but also keep you cool throughout the summer season.

The following smart interior design tips by award winning interior designer, Sharon Jutla, will help bring down the heat, make your house comfortable and in the process, give your home a cool look.

Opt for minimal decor

De-clutter and reorganize every room until only the essentials are left. Opt for furniture that is minimal and compact but suits your needs. This will leave more space for maximum air circulation as well as create a cool and calming effect.

Go bare

Rugs add warmth to a room with their textures. Getting rid of them in summer, allows your floorboards or tiles to breathe. However, if you love floor covering, try natural fibres such as sisal which is breathable, thin, and allows drafts to flow.

Keep shaded

Keep your curtains and blinds closed to keep unwanted heat out. Go for cool-colored shutters, blinds, and drapes. Choose blinds that let you see outside while still blocking the sun. White curtains and blinds are also good at reflecting light and heat away from the room. If you want to go for a beautiful inexpensive touch of symmetry then you should definitely try the Bohemian-style drapes.

Lighting

Too much light makes a room feel warmer. Go for large windows with thin cotton or sheer curtains. This lets in only the necessary amount of light. Fluorescent bulbs, dimmers, or LED bulbs can also be used for low temperatures. You should also lower your shades or add awnings outside to regulate the amount of sun.

Beat the heat

Avoid items that heat up rooms like lanterns and candles. If you must use candles, use bamboo for that nature-inspired feel. Incandescent lights radiate excess heat. Replace these with much cooler and economical LED lights. Unplug mobile phone chargers from the electrical sockets. These also generate heat when left plugged in and not in use.

Add shades of blue

Paint your house with a shade of blue or accessorize with vases and flowers that have shades of blue. To add some style, vary the widths and heights of the vases. Blue also cools down space and can be paired up with white to reflect heat. Add shades of your favorite blue colors in textiles like throw pillows and curtains.

Pastel colors

Pastel colors are subtle yet elegant. These stylish colors can be styled with other prints and color shades. They available in different ranges from cheerful bright to dusky hues and pale stints. You can also accessorise with gelato-inspired hued vases, dining chairs, and table ware.

De-stress and brighten your home with plants

Houseplants make a room look larger, brighter and airier. They are also affordable, low-maintenance, and have health benefits too. Bright botanical prints are trending this season. Use them to transform your home into a tropical paradise. Choose plants with vibrant colors and beautiful leaf patterns. Look for a pot that matches the décor inside for an awesome look. Try hanging plants for shelves and leafy options for bare corners and coffee or side tables.

Add florals

Nothing can get that summer feeling into your home than fresh florals. Get creative and experiment with a combination of scents, colours, and arrangements using uniquely designed vases to brighten up your living spaces.

Hang up tranquil art

Nature inspired pieces like oceanic art create a calming effect. You can also choose art with complementary colors like green and blue. You can also change up art and accessories with the seasons or enjoy the cool feeling all year round.

Introduce mirrors

Mirrors brighten up a room especially in those dark spaces of your house like corridors or north facing spaces. Bright mirrors can also be used to cheer up a room and create the illusion of more space.

Do not suffer in a house that feels like a sauna during the summer. Take advantage of these handy tips and give your home that much-needed summer makeover that helps keep you cool.

About Sharon Jutla

Sharon Jutla is an international award-winning designer and passionate storyteller, who has created a compelling blog to showcase her love for design through her ideas and inspirations as well as share her views on the future of design.